Milbrick
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2019
The Milbrick pressed red bricks exude quality and will maintain their appeal and durability for generations to come.
Overview
Description
The Milbrick is pressed bricks exude quality and will maintain their appeal and durability for generations to come.
delivering traditional elegance and colour in a genuine solid brick, the Milbrick press bricks are manufactured in a traditional way. Carefully selected clays are moulded on century-old brick presses and fired in high-temperature kilns, in order to create an authentic brick with solid strength, and timeless, individual character.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC
Spencer St0433 897 705
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC0433897705