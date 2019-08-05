Logo
Milbrick
Residential high rise facade with brick cladding
Residential high rise facade with red brick cladding
Residential home with red brick cladding
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2019

The Milbrick pressed red bricks exude quality and will maintain their appeal and durability for generations to come.

Overview
Description

The Milbrick is pressed bricks exude quality and will maintain their appeal and durability for generations to come.

delivering traditional elegance and colour in a genuine solid brick, the Milbrick press bricks are manufactured in a traditional way. Carefully selected clays are moulded on century-old brick presses and fired in high-temperature kilns, in order to create an authentic brick with solid strength, and timeless, individual character.

Contact
Melbourne, VIC
Spencer St

Spencer St

0433 897 705
