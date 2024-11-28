Quick Links
News
5 ways brick adds character to Australian homes of every style
From sleek, minimal contemporary builds to classic Victorian terraces, brick brings both character and functionality to ...
Brickworks unveils 2024 Brick of the Year – Austral Bricks San Selmo Classico in Limewash
Crafted in Italy with artisanal precision, these bricks were chosen for the range’s exemplary versatility and stylish de...
Resources
Contact
Office AddressHorsley Park, NSW
738-780 Wallgrove Road02 9830 7800
Office AddressSydney, NSW
2 Barrack Street02 9611 4200