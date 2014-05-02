Multiglaze Glazed Aluminium Partitioning System for a Versatile Office Environment

Criterion’s Multiglaze aluminium partitioning system provides design flexibility whilst maintaining a streamlined appearance. Designed to suit 13mm plasterboard, the suite is available to suit 51 and 64mm stud thicknesses.

Criterion Multiglaze is the superior streamlined aluminium partitioning system

Sturdy door frame concept through the use of the three point fixing design creates firm and secure frames, also accommodating a range of door thicknesses.

Features of the Multiglaze 80

Designed to suit 51mm stud and 13mm plasterboard

Suits CAB2 polyester insulation for acoustic benefits

Streamline

Glazing pocket incorporates 6mm to 10mm glass

Features of the Multiglaze 90

Provides two plasterboard options:

- 64mm studs with a single skin of 13mm plasterboard on either side of the stud, or

- 51mm studs with a double skin of 13mm plasterboard on one side of the stud and a single skin on the other

Offers acoustic performance

Estimated sound rating for solid plasterboard walls:

- RW 35 (without insulation)

- RW 40 (with CAB3 Polyester Insulation)

Glazing pocket incorporates 6mm to 10mm glass

Door Stop options allow for 35mm or 44mm doors

Suits CAB3 polyester insulation

This system is also well suited for silicone butt-jointed glass partitioning. Installation is simplified, resulting in a more permanent office division with added privacy, security and acoustic benefits.