MouldeX® Lightweight Architectural Mouldings from Prestige Wall Systems
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2013
Prestige Wall Systems provide the range of MouldeX® Architectural Mouldings which are constructed form the highest quality materials ensuring long term durability.
Overview
Description
Prestige Wall Systems supply the innovative lightweight MouldeX® Architectural Mouldings which are composed of an expanded polystyrene (EPS) core, reinforced with fibreglass mesh, coated with an impact resistant polymer modified cementitious render. The MouldeX® profiles include: Architraves, Bands, Flat Bands, Chords, Parapets, Hoods, Sills, Plinths and Columns.
Mouldings feature a Lightweight design delivers superior durability
The impressive range of Architectural Mouldings from Prestige Wall Systems are constructed with the highest quality materials ensuring long term durability with unmatched style and sophistication.
- MouldeX® FLEXCOAT Polymer modified cementitious render provides a smooth, flexible and durable exterior which is ready for painting
- The EPS foam core is shaped with precision and detail to form the base of the mouldings
- Fiber-glass reinforcement mesh prevents cracking and reinforces the mouldings
- The automated process of coating allows Prestige Wall Systems to deliver high quality products with consistency, accuracy and expediently at the best possible price
- Mouldings can be cut using a mitre saw at the job site and affixed with recommended adhesives
- Temporary fasteners are used to aid in the adhesion period for heavier mouldings
- MouldeX® is impervious to rotting and warping as well as cockatoo proof
- Prestige Wall Systems can easily cater for custom designs with specific requirements
