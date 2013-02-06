MouldeX® Lightweight Architectural Mouldings from Prestige Wall Systems



Mouldings feature a Lightweight design delivers superior durability

MouldeX® FLEXCOAT Polymer modified cementitious render provides a smooth, flexible and durable exterior which is ready for painting

The EPS foam core is shaped with precision and detail to form the base of the mouldings

Fiber-glass reinforcement mesh prevents cracking and reinforces the mouldings

The automated process of coating allows Prestige Wall Systems to deliver high quality products with consistency, accuracy and expediently at the best possible price

Save time and labour costs with easy, no fuss installa tion

of Mouldings

Mouldings can be cut using a mitre saw at the job site and affixed with recommended adhesives

Temporary fasteners are used to aid in the adhesion period for heavier mouldings

MouldeX® is impervious to rotting and warping as well as cockatoo proof

Prestige Wall Systems can easily cater for custom designs with specific requirements

Prestige Wall Systems supply the innovative lightweight MouldeX® Architectural Mouldings which are composed of an expanded polystyrene (EPS) core, reinforced with fibreglass mesh, coated with an impact resistant polymer modified cementitious render. The MouldeX® profiles include: Architraves, Bands, Flat Bands, Chords, Parapets, Hoods, Sills, Plinths and Columns.Prestige Wall Systems also provides the Keystone Industries™ GRC and Cast Architectural Products which includes Quions, Base, Plinth and Decoratives Mouldings which create an attractive and distinct building style.The impressive range of Architectural Mouldings from Prestige Wall Systems are constructed with the highest quality materials ensuring long term durability with unmatched style and sophistication.