Mosaic Pebble Tiles by Sunset Stone

Sunset Stone have been supplying natural stone products to the domestic and commercial industries for over 10 years. Their products can be applied to indoor and outdoor areas that include stone wall cladding, mosaic pebble tiles, stone bathware and stone sculptures to enrich living spaces.



Features of Mosaic Pebble Tiles

Mosaic Pebble Tiles, supplied by Sunset Stone, come in 15 rich natural décor colours that are available in a variety of sheet sizes and are suitable for interior and exterior applications. Sunset Stone's range of pebble tiles are:



highly durable

suitable for wet areas

rich in colour therefore enhances indoor and outdoor spaces

Mosaic Pebble Tiles Syles and Applications

Sunset Stone’s variety of mosaic pebble tiles include Mosaic White Pebble, Mosaic Sandstone Flat, Mosaic Arctic Granite, Mosaic Black Stick and Mosaic Pathenon Sunset. Their range of pebble tiles are backed onto mesh which provide ease of installations and can be used for: