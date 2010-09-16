Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sunset Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Mosaic Pebble Tiles for outdoor areas
Mosaic Pebble Tiles for outdoor areas

Mosaic Pebble Tiles by Sunset Stone

Last Updated on 16 Sep 2010

Mosaic Pebble Tiles that are versatile and durable for indoor and outdoor areas

Overview
Description

Sunset Stone have been supplying natural stone products to the domestic and commercial industries for over 10 years. Their products can be applied to indoor and outdoor areas that include stone wall cladding, mosaic pebble tiles, stone bathware and stone sculptures to enrich living spaces.

Features of Mosaic Pebble Tiles
Mosaic Pebble Tiles, supplied by Sunset Stone, come in 15 rich natural décor colours that are available in a variety of sheet sizes and are suitable for interior and exterior applications. Sunset Stone's range of pebble tiles are:

  • highly durable
  • suitable for wet areas
  • rich in colour therefore enhances indoor and outdoor spaces

Mosaic Pebble Tiles Syles and Applications
Sunset Stone’s variety of mosaic pebble tiles include Mosaic White Pebble, Mosaic Sandstone Flat, Mosaic Arctic Granite, Mosaic Black Stick and Mosaic Pathenon Sunset. Their range of pebble tiles are backed onto mesh which provide ease of installations and can be used for:

  • Indoor and outdoor flooring
  • Interior and exterior walls
  • Pool areas
  • Kitchen areas
  • Bathroom areas
  • Water features in domestic and commercial spaces
  • Ceramic tile inlays
Contact
Display AddressGeelong, VIC

131 Marshalltown Road

0417 057 775
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap