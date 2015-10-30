Mondéco Marble Terrazzo flooring systems

Mondéco Marble terrazzo is the optimum flooring material for large-scale commercial environments thanks to its durable, luxurious and eye-catching finish. Mondéco Marble is an excellent alternative to traditional granite and marble tiles as the flooring system offers exceptional design flexibility, allowing architects and designers to create complex, bespoke patterns in the floor.

The Mondéco Marble flooring system contains a creative mix of local Australian white marble aggregates combined with a select range of Australian Standard AS2700s-2011 base colours.



Features and benefits of the Mondéco Marble Terrazzo:

Locally Sourced Aggregates

Long Lifecycle

Easy to Clean

Seamless Finish

Flexible Design Potential

Excellent Wear, Scratch and Abrasion Resistance

Able to Withstand Heavy Volumes of Foot Traffic

The luxurious, modern and contemporary Mondéco Marble is the perfect solution for commercial and public environments, giving designers the ability to create artwork underfoot.