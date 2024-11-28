Quick Links
News
Altex Coatings to distribute Flowcrete resin flooring across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands
Flowcrete Australia has partnered with Altex Coatings Ltd to distribute their full range of high-performance resin floor...
Flowfresh specified for P&G’s India facility during flooring refurbishment
Flowfresh met all the specifications of Procter & Gamble during the flooring refurbishment of their facility in Madhya P...
Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD
Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street07 3205 7115
Office AddressSydney, NSW
Sydney Office02 4648 0397
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC
Melbourne Office03 9578 5959