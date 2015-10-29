Modernstone Retaining Wall by National Masonry - A Smart Contemporary Look
Last Updated on 29 Oct 2015
As the leading manufacturer and retailer of retaining walls National Masonry’s range delivers style, structure and functionality.
Overview
They offer unique interlocking wall systems that can reach up to 1000mm in height.
These retaining walls are practical and easy to install, a perfect contemporary wall system for reclaiming sloping land.
Modernstone has the following features and benefits:
- Highly adaptable range
- Ideal for curves, corners and steps
- Ideal for breaking up outdoor areas
Modernstone hollow core system takes the weight from the centre of the unit while maintaining structural and strength integrity. The hollow core, when filled with crushed gravel, provides an excellent wall drainage system with a superior connection.
Whether the walls are straight or curved, Modernstone can offer a multitude of creative design options.
