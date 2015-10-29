Logo
Supplier Image
National Masonry
Modernstone Retaining Wall by National Masonry - A Smart Contemporary Look
Last Updated on 29 Oct 2015

As the leading manufacturer and retailer of retaining walls National Masonry’s range delivers style, structure and functionality.

Overview
Description

As the leading manufacturer and retailer of retaining walls National Masonry’s range delivers style, structure and functionality. They offer unique interlocking wall systems that can reach up to 1000mm in height.

These retaining walls are practical and easy to install, a perfect contemporary wall system for reclaiming sloping land.

Modernstone has the following features and benefits:

  • Highly adaptable range
  • Ideal for curves, corners and steps
  • Ideal for breaking up outdoor areas

Modernstone hollow core system takes the weight from the centre of the unit while maintaining structural and strength integrity. The hollow core, when filled with crushed gravel, provides an excellent wall drainage system with a superior connection.

Whether the walls are straight or curved, Modernstone can offer a multitude of creative design options.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
National Masonry Landscape Product Guide

2.31 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

62 Industrial Avenue Wacol

(07) 3271 9292
Display AddressGold Coast, QLD

663 Pine Ridge Road Biggera Waters

(07) 5552 3300
Display AddressMackay, QLD

6 David Muir Street Slade Point

(07) 4955 1155
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Gate 4 , Riding Boundary Road (via Christies Road) Deer Park

(03) 9361 6400
Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

