Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Kennards Hire Lift & Shift
Kennards Hire Lift & Shift

WindowsSecurity & Fire
Contact Supplier
    Quick Links
    News
    The 300T Modula spreader beam was put to use by Tutt Bryant Heavy Lift and Shift on a recent job
    Kennards Hire Lift & Shift comes on board 2015 Small Bridges Conference as Platinum Sponsor

    Kennards Hire Lift & Shift is the Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming 2015 Small Bridges Conference being held in Melbourne...

    The 30T air skates helped move two 25T modules into position
    Kennards Hire Lift & Shift moves two 25T boat modules for yacht company

    Kennards Hire Lift & Shift supplied their 30T air skates to help a yacht building company move two 25T modules into posi...

    Contact
    Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

    5/53 Burrows Road

    Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

    22 Fariola St

    02 9898 3300
    Display AddressWinnellie, NT

    402 Stuart Highway

    Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

    21 Hartley Street

    Display AddressRocklea, QLD

    59 Balham Rd

    Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

    2 Richard St

    Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

    353-361 Johnston Street

    03 9429 9299
    Display AddressDandenong, VIC

    1 Plunkett Rd

    Display AddressBelmont, WA

    198 Campbell St

    Logo
    Let’s connect!

    Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

    Logo

    © 2025 Architecture & Design

    • Privacy Policy
    • Sitemap