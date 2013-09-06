Mid Range System Bidet from The Bidet Shop

New style and innovative design:

Warm water wash

Air dryer - warm air set at the temperature you want

Heated seat - 3 temperature settings

Soft closing lid - hydraulic dampers installed at the hinges allow the seat and lid to close softly

Installs in just minutes - just replace your existing toilet seat, all parts supplied and no plumber required

Personal settings

Deodorisation - automatic function during use of Bidet

Thetoilet seat is the ultimate personal health and hygiene solution for the whole family. Just press the wash button and the Bidet will provide a gentle stream of continuosly warm aerated water that will thoroughly clean and then dry you with warm air without having to use any toilet paper, leaving you feeling fresh and clean.The Hyundai HDBR1500 has all the normal features that you would expect with its aerated water and variable settings for heating and water flow, but that is then exceeded with its enema wash and pulse massage actions.This is indeed a family friendly bidet as the remote control keypad has an individual button for each family member where that person's preference for wash and dry temperatures are stored.The remote control keypad can be mounted on the wall beside your toilet. It also features very large, easy to see buttons, which makes operating this Bidet easy for people of all ages.