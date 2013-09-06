Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Bidet Shop
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Hyundai HDBR 1500 top
Hyundai HDBR 1500 remote control
Hyundai HDBR 1500 open
Hyundai HDBR 1500
Hyundai HDBR 1500 top
Hyundai HDBR 1500 remote control
Hyundai HDBR 1500 open
Hyundai HDBR 1500

Mid Range System Bidet from The Bidet Shop

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2013

New style and innovative design

Overview
Description
The HDBR1500 Remote Control Bidet toilet seat is the ultimate personal health and hygiene solution for the whole family. Just press the wash button and the Bidet will provide a gentle stream of continuosly warm aerated water that will thoroughly clean and then dry you with warm air without having to use any toilet paper, leaving you feeling fresh and clean.

The Hyundai HDBR1500 has all the normal features that you would expect with its aerated water and variable settings for heating and water flow, but that is then exceeded with its enema wash and pulse massage actions.

This is indeed a family friendly bidet as the remote control keypad has an individual button for each family member where that person's preference for wash and dry temperatures are stored.

New style and innovative design:
  • Warm water wash
  • Air dryer - warm air set at the temperature you want
  • Heated seat - 3 temperature settings
  • Soft closing lid - hydraulic dampers installed at the hinges allow the seat and lid to close softly
  • Installs in just minutes - just replace your existing toilet seat, all parts supplied and no plumber required
  • Personal settings
  • Deodorisation - automatic function during use of Bidet
The remote control keypad can be mounted on the wall beside your toilet. It also features very large, easy to see buttons, which makes operating this Bidet easy for people of all ages.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hyundai HDBR1500 Brochure

352.7 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouthport, QLD

Locked Bag

1800 243 387
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap