MetecnoPanel®: Thermal Walling System
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
MetecnoPanel® is a durable, insulated wall and ceiling panel with a PIR fire-retardant core and high performing thermal properties. MetecnoPanel® is FM Approved to FM 4880 & 4881 – No Height Restriction and is recommended where improved fire performance is required for insurance purposes. MetecnoPanel® is available in a variety of panel surface profiles,
Overview
MetecnoPanel® is a durable, insulated wall and ceiling panel with a PIR fire-retardant core and high performing thermal properties. MetecnoPanel® is FM Approved to FM 4880 & 4881 – No Height Restriction and is recommended where improved fire performance is required for insurance purposes. MetecnoPanel® is available in a variety of panel surface profiles and COLORBOND® colours to create an inspiring interior and exterior finish.
MetecnoPanel® Advantages:
- Fast, simple, safe install techniques
- FM Approved
- GreenRate certified
- CodeMark™ certified
- Environmental product declaration – Zero ODP, quantification and communication of Carbon Footprint in accordance with EN 15804.
- Energy efficient performance reducing cost over the life of the building
- Composite panel strength allowing reduced structural costs
- Durable construction, long life cycle and extensive
- Australian warranty
- Insulation maintains its integrity over time
- Earlier occupation generating vital cash flow
- Lightweight alternative to masonry construction
Downloads
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300