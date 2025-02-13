MetecnoPanel®: Thermal Walling System

MetecnoPanel® is a durable, insulated wall and ceiling panel with a PIR fire-retardant core and high performing thermal properties. MetecnoPanel® is FM Approved to FM 4880 & 4881 – No Height Restriction and is recommended where improved fire performance is required for insurance purposes. MetecnoPanel® is available in a variety of panel surface profiles and COLORBOND® colours to create an inspiring interior and exterior finish.

MetecnoPanel® Advantages: