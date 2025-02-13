Logo
MetecnoPanel®: Thermal Walling System

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

MetecnoPanel® is a durable, insulated wall and ceiling panel with a PIR fire-retardant core and high performing thermal properties. MetecnoPanel® is FM Approved to FM 4880 & 4881 – No Height Restriction and is recommended where improved fire performance is required for insurance purposes. MetecnoPanel® is available in a variety of panel surface profiles,

Overview
Description

MetecnoPanel® is a durable, insulated wall and ceiling panel with a PIR fire-retardant core and high performing thermal properties. MetecnoPanel® is FM Approved to FM 4880 & 4881 – No Height Restriction and is recommended where improved fire performance is required for insurance purposes. MetecnoPanel® is available in a variety of panel surface profiles and COLORBOND® colours to create an inspiring interior and exterior finish.

MetecnoPanel® Advantages:

  • Fast, simple, safe install techniques
  • FM Approved
  • GreenRate certified
  • CodeMark™ certified
  • Environmental product declaration – Zero ODP, quantification and communication of Carbon Footprint in accordance with EN 15804.
  • Energy efficient performance reducing cost over the life of the building
  • Composite panel strength allowing reduced structural costs
  • Durable construction, long life cycle and extensive
  • Australian warranty
  • Insulation maintains its integrity over time
  • Earlier occupation generating vital cash flow
  • Lightweight alternative to masonry construction

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoPanel Spec Sheet

161.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoPanel Tech Data Sheets

863.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
MetecnoPanel Certificate of Conformity

551.72 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
