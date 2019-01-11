Logo
Meranti: Premium timber mouldings

11 Jan 2019

Simmonds Lumber premium Meranti mouldings from Malaysia.

Description

Light Red Meranti mouldings are supplied out of Malaysia. Profiles include Bullnose, Bevel, Colonial, Cornice, DAR plus D Mould, Quad and External angle. The length range is traditionally random but 2.4’s and 3.0’s are also available. Product can be supplied in piece, bundle and/or pack.

DrawingBrochure

5.39 MB

Download
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

1 Durham Street

02 9638 7333
Display AddressBanyo, QLD

146-164 Buchanan Road

07 3267 0244
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

22-32 Nathan Road

03 9791 2241
