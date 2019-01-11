Meranti: Premium timber mouldings
Simmonds Lumber premium Meranti mouldings from Malaysia.
Light Red Meranti mouldings are supplied out of Malaysia. Profiles include Bullnose, Bevel, Colonial, Cornice, DAR plus D Mould, Quad and External angle. The length range is traditionally random but 2.4’s and 3.0’s are also available. Product can be supplied in piece, bundle and/or pack.
Display AddressRosehill, NSW
1 Durham Street02 9638 7333
Display AddressBanyo, QLD
146-164 Buchanan Road07 3267 0244
Display AddressDandenong, VIC
22-32 Nathan Road03 9791 2241