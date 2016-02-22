Logo
Makrolon® multiwall system

Last Updated on 22 Feb 2016

Overview
Description

Makrolon® Multiwall system is a polycarbonate glazing system providing exceptional flexibility in design and advanced heat reflecting and light transmitting performance. Available in a stylish range of colours and applications, Makrolon® Multiwall is sure to be the solution for every building project.

Some key features include the ability to let light in, all the while keeping heat and UV rays out. Both sides of the sheet have a co-extruded UV barrier that provides superior resistance to weathering and damage.

The material offers freedom of design that is ideal for commercial, industrial and domestic applications:

  • Shopping centres
  • Sport complexes
  • Screens, walls
  • Greenhouses
  • Pergolas, patios, gazebos
  • Carports, verandas
  • Sunrooms, pool covers

The system is so advanced that it maintains its normal mechanical properties at temperatures ranging between -40° to +120° C. It is also suitable for use in bushfire prone areas and backed by CSIRO appraisal.

The sheet colours include the following:

  • Bronze tint
  • Clear
  • Grey tint
  • Opal
  • Platinum
  • Steel

Easy to lift and manoeuvre, the Makrolon® Multiwall has excellent insulation properties and can save on both air-conditioning and heating costs.

