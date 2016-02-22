Makrolon® Multiwall system is a polycarbonate glazing system providing exceptional flexibility in design and advanced heat reflecting and light transmitting performance. Available in a stylish range of colours and applications, Makrolon® Multiwall is sure to be the solution for every building project.

Some key features include the ability to let light in, all the while keeping heat and UV rays out. Both sides of the sheet have a co-extruded UV barrier that provides superior resistance to weathering and damage.

The material offers freedom of design that is ideal for commercial, industrial and domestic applications:

Shopping centres

Sport complexes

Screens, walls

Greenhouses

Pergolas, patios, gazebos

Carports, verandas

Sunrooms, pool covers

The system is so advanced that it maintains its normal mechanical properties at temperatures ranging between -40° to +120° C. It is also suitable for use in bushfire prone areas and backed by CSIRO appraisal.

The sheet colours include the following:

Bronze tint

Clear

Grey tint

Opal

Platinum

Steel

Easy to lift and manoeuvre, the Makrolon® Multiwall has excellent insulation properties and can save on both air-conditioning and heating costs.