Mains pressure compact storage water heater
Last Updated on 01 Dec 2016
Overview
Description
With its compact modern design, the SHC water heater installs at the point of use and delivers hot water immediately. It eliminates dead legs and guarantees greater energy and water savings.
The SHC units are ideal for isolated fixtures and any installations where hot water takes a long time to arrive at the outlet such as kitchen sinks and basins, alfrescos, bars and commercial factory sinks.
SHC 10 AU and SHC 15 AU:
- Made in Germany with premium quality parts
- Space-saving under bench installation
- Suitable for 2+ fixture outlets
- Compact modern design
- Enamelled steel tank manufactured by Stiebel Eltron
- Wall bracket allows for flexible installation
- Insulated design prevents heat loss for more energy savings
- Temperature set at 60°C
- 1.6 kW heating element; operates on 6.5 Amp 230V to plug into GPO
- Available in either a 10 or 15-litre version
- Choose any tap to install with SHC