Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Stiebel Eltron Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Mains pressure compact storage water heater
Mains pressure compact storage water heater
Mains pressure compact storage water heater
Mains pressure compact storage water heater

Mains pressure compact storage water heater

Last Updated on 01 Dec 2016

With its compact modern design, the SHC water heater installs at the point of use and delivers hot water immediately.

Overview
Description

With its compact modern design, the SHC water heater installs at the point of use and delivers hot water immediately. It eliminates dead legs and guarantees greater energy and water savings.
The SHC units are ideal for isolated fixtures and any installations where hot water takes a long time to arrive at the outlet such as kitchen sinks and basins, alfrescos, bars and commercial factory sinks.

SHC 10 AU and SHC 15 AU:

  • Made in Germany with premium quality parts
  • Space-saving under bench installation
  • Suitable for 2+ fixture outlets
  • Compact modern design
  • Enamelled steel tank manufactured by Stiebel Eltron
  • Wall bracket allows for flexible installation
  • Insulated design prevents heat loss for more energy savings
  • Temperature set at 60°C
  • 1.6 kW heating element; operates on 6.5 Amp 230V to plug into GPO
  • Available in either a 10 or 15-litre version
  • Choose any tap to install with SHC
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stiebel SHC Brochure

850.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Showroom 2 Harvey St

1800 153 351
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap