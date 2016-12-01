Mains pressure compact storage water heater

With its compact modern design, the SHC water heater installs at the point of use and delivers hot water immediately. It eliminates dead legs and guarantees greater energy and water savings.

The SHC units are ideal for isolated fixtures and any installations where hot water takes a long time to arrive at the outlet such as kitchen sinks and basins, alfrescos, bars and commercial factory sinks.

SHC 10 AU and SHC 15 AU: