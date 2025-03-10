MOVENTO is the perfect solution for wooden drawers and pull-outs when the runner system is required to match the beauty of the furniture construction. The MOVENTO concealed runner system creates many exciting design options and achieves a unique comfort of motion for the furniture user.

MOVENTO is designed to withstand intense daily use for the lifetime of the furniture. The superior runner smoothness and top quality design is ideal for the high demands of everyday kitchen or furniture use such as the storage of heavy items and frequent opening and closing.

The elite concealed runner system created to meet the highest expectations:

Integrated BLUMOTION ensures silent and effortless closing

Full extension; providing complete overview and unhindered access to drawer contents

High dynamic carrying capacity of 40/70kgs at full extension with excellent sag values and high stability

Further support for freedom of design and effortless functionality:

Freedom of design. Flexibility in drawer dimensions combined with high load bearing capacity and assured stability opens up numerous possibilities for furniture design with extra wide, high and deep pull-outs

Handle-less designs are possible when fitted with SERVO-DRIVE electronic opening support system, drawers and pull-outs open with just a light touch on the front

When power is not available; TIP-ON BLUMOTION introduces a 100% mechanical opening and soft closing support system that offers functional opening and soft closing support for handle-less furniture.

Optional use with Blum’s CABLOXX locking system to ensure additional security for high quality furniture. CABLOXX is a system-independent solution and extends the range of applications for MOVENTO drawers and pull-outs. Items can be stored securely and protected against unauthorised access.



Dedicated to sustainability and quality design, MOVENTO is certified to ISO14001, ISO50001 and ISO9001 quality and environmental standards.