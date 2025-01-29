Luxury Smooth Slido Sliding Door Series from Hafele Australia

Incorporating European refined design and sophisticated style, the exciting Slido Sliding Doors Series from Häfele Australia are a modern interior design solution.

Safety and operational fluidity are not compromised in this elegant sliding door system with only quality materials used and the option of self –closing mechanisms.

Broad spectrum of 20 options to integrate effortlessly into any design palette

The generous range of 20 design options represents an interior design opportunity with Slido configurations

Trusted high quality materials, single and double door designs are available in timber and glass and made to last

Adaptable Slido can be installed for walls, ceilings and stand alone applications suitable for limited space

Gliding Smuso self-closing mechanism for quiet and gentle movement

Slido can incorportate Smuso soft self-closing mechanism for non-intrusive operation

Doors options weigh between 40- 1000kg for reliable space division

Häfele’s own brand for quality reassurance and performance

Charming design into your interior decorating scheme, the Slido Series offers a safe and dependable solution to internal door systems.