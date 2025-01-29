Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hafele Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Slido Sliding Door Series are the quiet and safe solution to modern space division without compromising on design
Co-ordination and elegance, Slido are the subtle way of reinvigorating space limitiations
Plenty of options, quiet and smooth operation Slido can be configured to suit your interior design specifications
Slido Sliding Door Series are the quiet and safe solution to modern space division without compromising on design
Co-ordination and elegance, Slido are the subtle way of reinvigorating space limitiations
Plenty of options, quiet and smooth operation Slido can be configured to suit your interior design specifications

Luxury Smooth Slido Sliding Door Series from Hafele Australia

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The grace and elegance of European design with the flawless operation renowned for being Hafele Australia quality.

Overview
Description

Incorporating European refined design and sophisticated style, the exciting Slido Sliding Doors Series from Häfele Australia are a modern interior design solution.

Safety and operational fluidity are not compromised in this elegant sliding door system with only quality materials used and the option of self –closing mechanisms.

Broad spectrum of 20 options to integrate effortlessly into any design palette

  • The generous range of 20 design options represents an interior design opportunity with Slido configurations
  • Trusted high quality materials, single and double door designs are available in timber and glass and made to last
  • Adaptable Slido can be installed for walls, ceilings and stand alone applications suitable for limited space

Gliding Smuso self-closing mechanism for quiet and gentle movement

  • Slido can incorportate Smuso soft self-closing mechanism for non-intrusive operation
  • Doors options weigh between 40- 1000kg for reliable space division
  • Häfele’s own brand for quality reassurance and performance

Charming design into your interior decorating scheme, the Slido Series offers a safe and dependable solution to internal door systems.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Slido Classic 80-N & Smuso Soft Close

7.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Smuso Soft Closing System for Sliding Doors

1.93 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
GEZE DOOR TECHNOLOGY

8.42 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap