Luxury Smooth Slido Sliding Door Series from Hafele Australia
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
The grace and elegance of European design with the flawless operation renowned for being Hafele Australia quality.
Overview
Incorporating European refined design and sophisticated style, the exciting Slido Sliding Doors Series from Häfele Australia are a modern interior design solution.
Safety and operational fluidity are not compromised in this elegant sliding door system with only quality materials used and the option of self –closing mechanisms.
Broad spectrum of 20 options to integrate effortlessly into any design palette
- The generous range of 20 design options represents an interior design opportunity with Slido configurations
- Trusted high quality materials, single and double door designs are available in timber and glass and made to last
- Adaptable Slido can be installed for walls, ceilings and stand alone applications suitable for limited space
Gliding Smuso self-closing mechanism for quiet and gentle movement
- Slido can incorportate Smuso soft self-closing mechanism for non-intrusive operation
- Doors options weigh between 40- 1000kg for reliable space division
- Häfele’s own brand for quality reassurance and performance
Charming design into your interior decorating scheme, the Slido Series offers a safe and dependable solution to internal door systems.
Downloads
Contact
5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive02 4921 0900
40 Lindsay Street03 6331 7106
8 Monterey Rd03 9212 2000
71 Leichhardt Street03 9212 2000
Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road03 9212 2000
39 Topham Road02 4632 4000
30 Arc Place07 3307 8900
21 Chesser Street03 9212 2000
Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane03 9212 2000
29-33 Juna Drive03 9212 2000