Back arrow
Supplier Image
The Bidet Shop
Bidet BA-13B top view
BA-13B Bidet Open
Ba-13B Bidet Side View
Ba-13B Bidet Remote Control
BA-13B Bidet and Remote Control
Luxury Remote Control Toilet Seats from The Bidet Shop

Last Updated on 08 Aug 2013

Complete with automatic deodoriser and silver ionisation

Overview
Description
The BA-13B Bidet is Coway's Premium Digital Round Bidet Toilet Seat and is the Red Dot Design Award winner. The Coway BA-13B has a modern and elegant design whilst delivering uncompromising hygienic power and efficiency.

The 3-Step Wide Spray function of the BA-13B changes the width of the spray pattern from a narrow to medium or wide spray. The Coway BA-13B Bidet also has the advantage of the Silver Oxide Anti-Bacterial nozzle, which generates its own collidial silver that disinfects the Bidet evertyime you use it. In addition, the Coway BA-13B is also designed with an Automatic Deodoriser which sucks foul air from the toilet bowl through a carbon filter reducing odours - carbon filter lasts up to 7 years.

The BA-13B is the only Bidet to have twin stainless steel wash nozzles in keeping with its modern features:
  • 2 self cleaning nozzles
  • Easy control panel
  • Self install
  • Anti-bacterial plastic
  • Feminine cleanse
  • Soft close hydraulic lid
  • Ergonomic seat
  • Energy saving
  • Heated water
  • Heated seat
  • Seat sensor
  • Instantaneous heat
  • In built filter
  • Silver ionisation
  • Stainless steel nozzles
  • Deoderiser
  • Wide, medium and narrow spray
The technologically advanced design of this world renowned Coway product offers an energy efficient instant heating system providing warm, cleansing water for as long as you like. Meaning no water tank and no wasted energy.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
BA-13B Bidet Bochure

1.75 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouthport, QLD

Locked Bag

1800 243 387
