Luxury Remote Control Toilet Seats from The Bidet Shop



The BA-13B is the only Bidet to have twin stainless steel wash nozzles in keeping with its modern features:

2 self cleaning nozzles

Easy control panel

Self install

Anti-bacterial plastic

Feminine cleanse

Soft close hydraulic lid

Ergonomic seat

Energy saving

Heated water

Heated seat

Seat sensor

Instantaneous heat

In built filter

Silver ionisation

Stainless steel nozzles

Deoderiser

Wide, medium and narrow spray

The BA-13B Bidet is Coway's Premium Digital Round Bidet Toilet Seat and is the Red Dot Design Award winner. The Coway BA-13B has a modern and elegant design whilst delivering uncompromising hygienic power and efficiency.The 3-Step Wide Spray function of the BA-13B changes the width of the spray pattern from a narrow to medium or wide spray. The Coway BA-13B Bidet also has the advantage of the Silver Oxide Anti-Bacterial nozzle, which generates its own collidial silver that disinfects the Bidet evertyime you use it. In addition, the Coway BA-13B is also designed with an Automatic Deodoriser which sucks foul air from the toilet bowl through a carbon filter reducing odours - carbon filter lasts up to 7 years.The technologically advanced design of this world renowned Coway product offers an energy efficient instant heating system providing warm, cleansing water for as long as you like. Meaning no water tank and no wasted energy.