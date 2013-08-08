Luxury Remote Control Toilet Seats from The Bidet Shop
Complete with automatic deodoriser and silver ionisation
Overview
Description
The BA-13B Bidet is Coway's Premium Digital Round Bidet Toilet Seat and is the Red Dot Design Award winner. The Coway BA-13B has a modern and elegant design whilst delivering uncompromising hygienic power and efficiency.
The 3-Step Wide Spray function of the BA-13B changes the width of the spray pattern from a narrow to medium or wide spray. The Coway BA-13B Bidet also has the advantage of the Silver Oxide Anti-Bacterial nozzle, which generates its own collidial silver that disinfects the Bidet evertyime you use it. In addition, the Coway BA-13B is also designed with an Automatic Deodoriser which sucks foul air from the toilet bowl through a carbon filter reducing odours - carbon filter lasts up to 7 years.
The BA-13B is the only Bidet to have twin stainless steel wash nozzles in keeping with its modern features:
- 2 self cleaning nozzles
- Easy control panel
- Self install
- Anti-bacterial plastic
- Feminine cleanse
- Soft close hydraulic lid
- Ergonomic seat
- Energy saving
- Heated water
- Heated seat
- Seat sensor
- Instantaneous heat
- In built filter
- Silver ionisation
- Stainless steel nozzles
- Deoderiser
- Wide, medium and narrow spray