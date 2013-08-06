Luxury Eco Toilet from The Bidet Shop

All functions of the Bidet are available by a Hi-Tech Wireless Remote Control:

Tornado Flushing - Waste is flushed by the use of high pressure jet nozzles, known as Tornado flushing. This system, while extremely efficient uses only a small amount of water with its’ Siphon water jet.

Water Saving Toilet - The system features perfect flushing even with low water pressure (1.5kgs/cm2. 20L/min) with a considerable water saving of 3L for a half flush and 4.5L for a full flush.

Ergonomic Seat Design - Toilet seat design has been relatively conventional for the past 20years, but the new Tankless digital toilet introduces an advanced square design with a wider seat. This has been ergonomically designed to meet the comfort needs of our contemporary human body.

Seat Sensor - The seat sensor detects when you sit down on the seat and allows the toilet to flush when you leave.

Night Light - The LED light is designed to light up the bowl making it easier to use at night.

Auto Flushing - A small flush of about 3L will be used if the seat is occupied for less than 25 seconds. A full flush of about 4.5L will be used when the seat is occupied for over 25 seconds. Dual auto flush is available by seat sensor after the user stands up.

Heated Seat - Seat temperature is adjustable

Damper - Self closing lid and seat

The VOVO TCB 080S is an integrated toilet with a built-in electronic Bidet which does not require a cistern, making installation simple. This water saving toilet features strong flushing by its siphon water jet and also provides perfect flushing even with low water pressure.