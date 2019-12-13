Caroma Luna Collection

Bringing everyday luxury to bathrooms across Australia, the Luna Collection offers reliable and durable products, well designed with ingenuity to suit your lifestyle. In addition to our polished chrome finish, Luna is now available in satin black, brushed nickel and brushed brass finishes across tapware, showers, and accessories.

Delivering high-quality standards across the entire Luna range, our tapware and showers are made with high-quality materials, 100% leak tested and are water efficient without compromising on performance. To complete your sanctuary, pair from our extensive range of Luna basins, baths and our superior rimless hygiene Luna CleanFlush® toilets.

Features and benefits: