Caroma Luna Collection
Last Updated on 13 Dec 2019
The Luna collection offers timeless and enduring bathroom essentials that are well-designed with Australian ingenuity to suit your lifestyle. Delivering high-quality standards across the entire Luna range, our tapware and showers are made with high-quality materials, 100% leak tested and are water efficient without compromising on performance.
Overview
Bringing everyday luxury to bathrooms across Australia, the Luna Collection offers reliable and durable products, well designed with ingenuity to suit your lifestyle. In addition to our polished chrome finish, Luna is now available in satin black, brushed nickel and brushed brass finishes across tapware, showers, and accessories.
Delivering high-quality standards across the entire Luna range, our tapware and showers are made with high-quality materials, 100% leak tested and are water efficient without compromising on performance. To complete your sanctuary, pair from our extensive range of Luna basins, baths and our superior rimless hygiene Luna CleanFlush® toilets.
Features and benefits:
- Designed in Australia
- Wall Faced Toilet suites include Caroma’s patented Uni-Orbital connector for installation ease
- 6 star WELs rated mixers now available
- New colour finishes (satin black, brushed nickel, brushed brass) across tapware, showers and accessories
- Tapware constructed from durable high quality brass and 100% leak tested
- Premium quality flow regulators to ensure the shower delivers a consistent flow of water under a range of water pressures
- 20* year general warranty and 1* year warranty on finishes