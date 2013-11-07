Lockwood Keyless Locking Solutions

Lockwood is leading the way in technology with a range of keyless locks to fit all lifestyles. From an innovative door handle with integrated electronic security to a Wireless Digital Deadbolt that can be opened with a mobile phone. Keyless locking guarantees no lock outs or lost keys.

Lockwood 001 Touch Keyless Digital Deadlatch

The 001 Touch uses the 001 Deadlatch to secure the door internally but the traditional external cylinder has been replaced with the digital touch screen keypad for a keyless locking system.



No mechanical buttons on touch screen keypad to eliminate all possible trace of finger prints



Keypad case is constructed from high purity zinc alloy to withstand most weather conditions



Digital pin code is ideal for children or occupants who often loses their keys



Master code enables the primary user to program up to 20 key cards and to individually remove each key card as desired



Time sensitive user code expiration provides greater flexibility for the primary user as it enables the user to program a code that may last from 3 to 336 hours before the code expires which is ideal when a tradesman requires access to the property for a few hours



Automatic locking provides a 5 second window before automatically locking the door for added security



Energy efficient locking system means one set of 4 x AA batteries enables the user to unlock the door up to 10,000 times which is equivalent to 12 months



Low battery warning as a reminder to change batteries



Complies with the Australian Lock Standard (AS4145.2-2008)



Lockwood Keyless Digital Deadbolt

Lockwood’s innovative Keyless Digital Deadbolt offers flexibility with a master pin code, additional 20 user pin codes and visitor pin codes with time restriction. Ideal for use on new doors or as replacement for existing locksets which is suitable for internal and light commercial doors such as storerooms and shop fronts.



Touch screen keypad eliminates trace of finger prints



Keypad case is constructed from high purity zinc alloy to withstand outdoor weather conditions



One master pin code will manage up to 20 user pin codes and enables the primary user to place restrictions on all other user pin codes



Energy efficient locking system means one set of 4 x AA batteries is equivalent to 12 months of constant use



Time sensitive user code expiration provides greater flexibility for the primary user as it enables the user to program a code that lasts from 3 hours to 2 weeks before the code expires



Code lockout setting enables the primary user to deactivate the keypad from the inside to restrict other users who may know the pin code to access the property



Lockwood Code Handle Keyless Lockset

The Code Handle provides flexible locking options for convenient and controlled access to a door. Ideal for commercial and residential settings such as office, store rooms or study rooms that allows restricted access or alternatively left unlocked during the day and locked at night.

Lever handle with integrated code lock system



Program up to 9 user pin codes with 4 to 6 pin code digits in length



Keypad access control lever



Programmable administration code for setting lock operation and user programming



Enables manual or automatic locking



Temporary code lockout after 5 incorrect attempts



Durable stainless steel handles



Available in left and right hand handles



