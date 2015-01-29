Logo
Ledge Stone in Light Tan
Ledge Stone from Texture Panels

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2015

Overview
Description

The subtle shading and discernible textures of the Ledge Stone faux stone panels recreate the robust characteristics of traditional ledge stones without skilled masonry and laborious stone chiselling.

Easy to install interlock design for a seamless finish

  • Panels are approximately 600mm high and 1200mm wide
  • Ideal for both interior and exterior panelling
  • Suitable for all climates due to their durability
  • Weatherproof and UV Protected for outdoor applications
  • Lightweight product and environmentally sound

Available in a range of colours

  • Dark Grey Interlock
  • Light Tan Interlock
  • Natural Grey Interlock
  • Tan Interlock

Recreate the look and feel of traditional ledge stone without all the hard work.

North Shore, VIC

PO Box 156

03 5278 2588
