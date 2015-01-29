Ledge Stone from Texture Panels
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2015
no data
Overview
Description
The subtle shading and discernible textures of the Ledge Stone faux stone panels recreate the robust characteristics of traditional ledge stones without skilled masonry and laborious stone chiselling.
Easy to install interlock design for a seamless finish
- Panels are approximately 600mm high and 1200mm wide
- Ideal for both interior and exterior panelling
- Suitable for all climates due to their durability
- Weatherproof and UV Protected for outdoor applications
- Lightweight product and environmentally sound
Available in a range of colours
- Dark Grey Interlock
- Light Tan Interlock
- Natural Grey Interlock
- Tan Interlock
Recreate the look and feel of traditional ledge stone without all the hard work.