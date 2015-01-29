​Ledge Stone from Texture Panels

The subtle shading and discernible textures of the Ledge Stone faux stone panels recreate the robust characteristics of traditional ledge stones without skilled masonry and laborious stone chiselling.

Easy to install interlock design for a seamless finish

Panels are approximately 600mm high and 1200mm wide

Ideal for both interior and exterior panelling

Suitable for all climates due to their durability

Weatherproof and UV Protected for outdoor applications

Lightweight product and environmentally sound

Available in a range of colours

Dark Grey Interlock

Light Tan Interlock

Natural Grey Interlock

Tan Interlock

Recreate the look and feel of traditional ledge stone without all the hard work.