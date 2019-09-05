Logo
Pergola awnings: Warema Perea

Last Updated on 05 Sep 2019

With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons. The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm.

With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons.

The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm. The P60 and P70 are both equipped with weatherproofing fabric that repels rainwater, while also filtering through sunlight and providing a light-filled and secure outdoor living space.

The Perea P60 pergola awning was the recipient of the Plus X Award with its UV bleaching fabric and integrated rain drainage system.

  • Features LED light add-ons
  • Weather proofing fabric that repels rainwater
  • Large spanning with a projection of up to 7000 mm

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
