Pergola awnings: Warema Perea

With its slender appearance and curved shape, Warema’s Perea pergola awnings compliment outdoor entertainment areas with features including LED light add-ons.

The P40 from the Perea range is one of the larger spanning pergolas with a projection of up to 7000 mm. The P60 and P70 are both equipped with weatherproofing fabric that repels rainwater, while also filtering through sunlight and providing a light-filled and secure outdoor living space.

The Perea P60 pergola awning was the recipient of the Plus X Award with its UV bleaching fabric and integrated rain drainage system.