Kennards Hire Lift & Shift 10m and 20m Ladder Lifts for a wide range of applications

Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift & Shift for Tight Access Applications

Last Updated on 11 Jun 2014

The range of Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift and Shift can be used to lift materials of up to 200kg into place or, to lower materials away.

Overview
Description

Providing lifting materials handling solutions, Kennards Hire Lift and Shift offer a variety of equipment and advice to accommodate almost any requirements.

The range of Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift and Shift can be used to lift materials into place or, to lower materials away

  • Ideal for narrow corridors
  • Suitable for tight access applications
  • Near vertical lifting of up to 200kg loads

The 10m Ladder Lift technical data and features:

  • Capacity: 200kg
  • Lifting Speed: 30m/min
  • Power: 240V 10 amp plug in
  • Max. length of lift: 40m
  • Motor assembly weight: 40kg
  • Min. setup angle: 20 degrees
  • Max. setup angle: 90 degrees

The 20m Ladder Lift technical data and features:

  • Capacity: 200kg
  • Lifting Speed: 30m/min
  • Max. length of lift: 40m
  • Motor assembly weight: 40kg
  • Min. setup angle: 20 degrees
  • Max. setup angle: 90 degrees
