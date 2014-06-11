Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift & Shift for Tight Access Applications
The range of Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift and Shift can be used to lift materials of up to 200kg into place or, to lower materials away.
Providing lifting materials handling solutions, Kennards Hire Lift and Shift offer a variety of equipment and advice to accommodate almost any requirements.
The range of Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift and Shift can be used to lift materials into place or, to lower materials away
- Ideal for narrow corridors
- Suitable for tight access applications
- Near vertical lifting of up to 200kg loads
The 10m Ladder Lift technical data and features:
- Capacity: 200kg
- Lifting Speed: 30m/min
- Power: 240V 10 amp plug in
- Max. length of lift: 40m
- Motor assembly weight: 40kg
- Min. setup angle: 20 degrees
- Max. setup angle: 90 degrees
The 20m Ladder Lift technical data and features:
- Capacity: 200kg
- Lifting Speed: 30m/min
- Max. length of lift: 40m
- Motor assembly weight: 40kg
- Min. setup angle: 20 degrees
- Max. setup angle: 90 degrees
