Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift & Shift for Tight Access Applications

The range of Ladder Lifts from Kennards Hire Lift and Shift can be used to lift materials into place or, to lower materials away

Ideal for narrow corridors

Suitable for tight access applications

Near vertical lifting of up to 200kg loads

The 10m Ladder Lift technical data and features:

Capacity: 200kg

Lifting Speed: 30m/min

Power: 240V 10 amp plug in

Max. length of lift: 40m

Motor assembly weight: 40kg

Min. setup angle: 20 degrees

Max. setup angle: 90 degrees

The 20m Ladder Lift technical data and features: