Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Enware Logo
Enware Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
LEEC Mortuary Buttons
LEEC Mortuary Demonstration Team
LEEC Mortuary System
LEEC Mortuary System Bench
LEEC Mortuary System Demonstration
LEEC Mortuary Buttons
LEEC Mortuary Demonstration Team
LEEC Mortuary System
LEEC Mortuary System Bench
LEEC Mortuary System Demonstration

LEEC: Mortuary solutions

Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021

Dignity and care of a patient even after they have passed is of paramount importance to the carers and loved ones. Enware is the exclusive Australian agent for LEEC Mortuary Systems, a brand with over 60 years’ experience in this field. Enware supports the full range by way of sales, installation, commissioning, and ongoing servicing.

Overview
Description

Dignity and care of a patient even after they have passed is of paramount importance to the carers and loved ones. Enware is the exclusive Australian agent for LEEC Mortuary Systems, a brand with over 60 years’ experience in this field. Enware supports the full range by way of sales, installation, commissioning, and ongoing servicing.

Enware understands that for facility operators, optimising space and reducing the need for physical body-handling are key drivers. The exclusive LEEC ranges offered by Enware allows for this care to be conducted in a safe and hygienic manner. The specific design considerations focus on infection control, reduction of handling and cost efficiencies.

Contact
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap