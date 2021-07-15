LEEC: Mortuary solutions

Dignity and care of a patient even after they have passed is of paramount importance to the carers and loved ones. Enware is the exclusive Australian agent for LEEC Mortuary Systems, a brand with over 60 years’ experience in this field. Enware supports the full range by way of sales, installation, commissioning, and ongoing servicing.

Enware understands that for facility operators, optimising space and reducing the need for physical body-handling are key drivers. The exclusive LEEC ranges offered by Enware allows for this care to be conducted in a safe and hygienic manner. The specific design considerations focus on infection control, reduction of handling and cost efficiencies.