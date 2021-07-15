LEEC: Mortuary solutions
Last Updated on 15 Jul 2021
Dignity and care of a patient even after they have passed is of paramount importance to the carers and loved ones. Enware is the exclusive Australian agent for LEEC Mortuary Systems, a brand with over 60 years’ experience in this field. Enware supports the full range by way of sales, installation, commissioning, and ongoing servicing.
Overview
Enware understands that for facility operators, optimising space and reducing the need for physical body-handling are key drivers. The exclusive LEEC ranges offered by Enware allows for this care to be conducted in a safe and hygienic manner. The specific design considerations focus on infection control, reduction of handling and cost efficiencies.
Contact
Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah1300 369 273
NSW 9 Endeavour Rd8536 4000
Enware Australia PO box 4407 3637 6700
8 William St8536 4000
Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street03 9550 0300
Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive8536 4000