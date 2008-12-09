Kitchen and Bathroom Mixers from Phoenix Tapware
Kitchen and bathroom mixers are stylish and sleek to compliment any décor suitable for bathrooms and kitchens.
Overview
Description
Mia Kitchen and Bathroom Tapware Range
The Mia kitchen taps and bathroom taps range of mixers offers a very pleasing mix of straight and curved lines which will compliment any bathroom or kitchen décor. Perfect for the modern home builder or renovator utilising design, form and function.
Products Available in the Mia Tapware Range
- Sink Mixer: 3 star - 8lt/min
- Sink Mixer 160mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 220mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Basin Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min
- Shower Mixers
- Vessel Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min
- Shower Bath Diverter Mixers
- Remote Diverters
- Wall Basin/Bath Set: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)
- Wall Basin/Bath Outlet: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)
Benefits of Basin Mixers and Shower Bath Diverter Mixers
- Premium Chrome Finish
- Phoenix Warranty
- WELS Rated
- Attractive Design