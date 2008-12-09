Kitchen and Bathroom Mixers from Phoenix Tapware

Mia Kitchen and Bathroom Tapware Range

The Mia kitchen taps and bathroom taps range of mixers offers a very pleasing mix of straight and curved lines which will compliment any bathroom or kitchen décor. Perfect for the modern home builder or renovator utilising design, form and function.



Products Available in the Mia Tapware Range

Sink Mixer: 3 star - 8lt/min

Sink Mixer 160mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Sink Mixer 220mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min

Basin Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min

Shower Mixers

Vessel Mixer: 5 star - 5.5lt/min

Shower Bath Diverter Mixers

Remote Diverters

Wall Basin/Bath Set: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)

Wall Basin/Bath Outlet: 5 star - 5.5lt/min (basin only)

Benefits of Basin Mixers and Shower Bath Diverter Mixers