Kingwood Exterior Timber Cladding from Australia National Building Material

Kingwood Exterior Timber Cladding has excellent fire, moisture and thermal performance and has been designed for both commercial and residential projects. Exterior Timber Cladding has been coated with 2 layers of UV protection, making boards ideal for Australia’s harsh and varying conditions.

Kingwood Exterior Timber is installed directly onto timber and steel framing without the need for any supporting batten system. Boards are installed using the Kingwood exterior cladding clip system which are fixed and fastened back to the frame, allowing for a concealed fixing option.

Provides traditional weatherboard profiles, installed with a shiplap detail giving a shadow line affect:

Ideal for architects, designers, builders, installers

Prefinished outdoor composite timber solution

Widely used product in shopping centres, hotels, sport and recreation centres

Recyclable material, made from up to 70% recycled hardwood waste

No wastage as each profile is extruded straight and true without knots or imperfections

No glues or epoxy is used

Quick and easy installation

Environmentally friendly

High friction surface

Durable & UV resistance

Fire retardant, water and termite resistant

Composite Timber Cladding:

QBI-09 (260mm x 28mm)

QBO-16 (203mm x 25mm)

THO-26 (245mm x 23mm)

Kingwood Exterior Cladding also comes in a range of colours and finishes coupled with an easy to install methodology making our cladding system truly a cost effective system. With the emphasis that no boards are alike for the aesthetic real timber finish, Kingwood Exterior Cladding is a great choice for any project. Cladding accessories such as clips and top hats are available.