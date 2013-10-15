KingWood Composite Timber Shading from Australia National Building Material

KingWood shading system is used in construction. Its low thermal conductivity coefficient allows it to prevent the solar radiation, preserve heat, reduce heat loss and interior temperature, thus reduce the power rate and save the energy.

Natural lighting can enter the room evenly, the interior visual sense is comfortable and exterior scenery is distinct.

Composite timber shading



Energy and material saving

Anti-UV, anti-aging and anti-deformation

Natural wood grain and texture

Fire resistant and water resistant

Low maintenance costs

Range of rich colours

Shading systems for residential and commercial applications

