KingWood Composite Timber Shading from Australia National Building Material
Last Updated on 15 Oct 2013
KingWood shading system is used in construction. Its low thermal conductivity coefficient allows it to prevent the solar radiation, preserve heat, reduce heat loss and interior temperature, thus reduce the power rate and save the energy.
Overview
Natural lighting can enter the room evenly, the interior visual sense is comfortable and exterior scenery is distinct.
Composite timber shading
- Energy and material saving
- Anti-UV, anti-aging and anti-deformation
- Natural wood grain and texture
- Fire resistant and water resistant
- Low maintenance costs
- Range of rich colours
Shading systems for residential and commercial applications
- Outdoors
- Entertainment centres
- Office buildings
- Hotels and resorts
- Residential and community buildings
- Architectural buildings