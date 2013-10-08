Logo
Tempting warmth and luxurious design with Universal 1050 low low fireplaces
Universal Low Series with Landscape trim offers a fascinating and attractive source of heat to your home
Compact Universal 600 series is perfect for small rooms and bedrooms
Design possibilities become a reality with Universal 700 series fireplaces
Always in style and always the talking point with Universal 850 series
Jetmaster Universal Open Gas Fireplaces

Last Updated on 08 Oct 2013

Comprehensive design avenues for your heating requirements with Jetmaster’s Universal Open Gas Fireplaces.

Overview
Description

The allure of the open fire, Jetmaster’s effortlessly stylish Universal Open Gas Fireplaces will captivate you.

Sleek and stunning low profile Universal Low Series with Landscape trim

  • Easily adopted into existing chimneys, simply insert with no flue required
  • Suitable for new fireplace installations
  • Efficiently heats areas up to 60 square meters
  • Designed with concealed gas controls, C-Bus compatible and optional wall switch
  • Available for Universal 1050 low low, 850 low, 700Sh low and 600 low models
  • Options of brushed nickel or painted and available with pebbles, logs or coal

Compact and versatile Universal 600 series

  • Perfect for smaller spaces and bedrooms while still retaining exceptional heat output
  • Subtle with vintage flair to suit all decors the fascia and mantel replicates old style fireplaces
  • Available in superheat, standard and deluxe coals and pebble options to suit

Universal 700 series offer increased depth

  • Generous depth accommodates deeper gas burners like the Campfyre, Topaz Iron Bark and the 72mj deluxe coal
  • Comprehensive design options of the Luna, Echo and Athena polished concrete surrounds and Jetmaster’s exclusive range of mantels and fascias

Commanding and broad Universal 850 series create the centrepiece to your living space

  • Creative inspiration with stainless steel and black trims, polished concrete surrounds as well as fascia and mantel options
  • Compatible with Iron Bark logs Campfyre logs, Superheat coals and Topaz pebbles
  • Available with wall switch or C-bus operation, except in Deluxe coal burner option

Ambient, radiant and full of luxury, the 1050 low low with pebbles or logs

  • Pebble burner offers full side to side burn with variable flame to set the right warmth and mood
  • Designed with broad and long firebox for generous heat and ambience
  • Efficient convected heat, C-Bus compatible with wall switch option

With a range of design options to suit your home and heating requirements, Jetmaster’s expert team can advise you on right fireplace for you.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Universal Low Series with Landscape trim

251.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jetmaster Universal Open Gas Fireplaces

1.92 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
NSW

02 9597 7222
