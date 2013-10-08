Jetmaster Universal Open Gas Fireplaces

The allure of the open fire, Jetmaster’s effortlessly stylish Universal Open Gas Fireplaces will captivate you.



Sleek and stunning low profile Universal Low Series with Landscape trim

Easily adopted into existing chimneys, simply insert with no flue required

Suitable for new fireplace installations

Efficiently heats areas up to 60 square meters

Designed with concealed gas controls, C-Bus compatible and optional wall switch

Available for Universal 1050 low low, 850 low, 700Sh low and 600 low models

Options of brushed nickel or painted and available with pebbles, logs or coal

Compact and versatile Universal 600 series

Perfect for smaller spaces and bedrooms while still retaining exceptional heat output

Subtle with vintage flair to suit all decors the fascia and mantel replicates old style fireplaces

Available in superheat, standard and deluxe coals and pebble options to suit

Universal 700 series offer increased depth

Generous depth accommodates deeper gas burners like the Campfyre, Topaz Iron Bark and the 72mj deluxe coal

Comprehensive design options of the Luna, Echo and Athena polished concrete surrounds and Jetmaster’s exclusive range of mantels and fascias

Commanding and broad Universal 850 series create the centrepiece to your living space

Creative inspiration with stainless steel and black trims, polished concrete surrounds as well as fascia and mantel options

Compatible with Iron Bark logs Campfyre logs, Superheat coals and Topaz pebbles

Available with wall switch or C-bus operation, except in Deluxe coal burner option

Ambient, radiant and full of luxury, the 1050 low low with pebbles or logs

Pebble burner offers full side to side burn with variable flame to set the right warmth and mood

Designed with broad and long firebox for generous heat and ambience

Efficient convected heat, C-Bus compatible with wall switch option

With a range of design options to suit your home and heating requirements, Jetmaster’s expert team can advise you on right fireplace for you.