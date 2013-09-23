Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Jetmaster Fireplaces Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Incorporated with safety features for homes with young children and pets
Easy to convert Jetmaster wood fire to gas �choose from over 8 different styles of log,pebble or coal gas fires
Environmental and energy efficient Open Wood Fireplaces vigorously warms your home
Jetmaster�s unique two way radiant and convection heating system
Intelligently designed Jetmaster Open Wood fireplaces burn both logs and gas
Beautifully designed with a range of accessories and options to suit your interior
Incorporated with safety features for homes with young children and pets
Easy to convert Jetmaster wood fire to gas �choose from over 8 different styles of log,pebble or coal gas fires
Environmental and energy efficient Open Wood Fireplaces vigorously warms your home
Jetmaster�s unique two way radiant and convection heating system
Intelligently designed Jetmaster Open Wood fireplaces burn both logs and gas
Beautifully designed with a range of accessories and options to suit your interior

Jetmaster Open Wood Fireplaces

Last Updated on 23 Sep 2013

Environmental and energy efficient Open Wood Fireplaces perfectly warm homes.

Overview
Description

Never compromise on style. The Universal Wood Burning Fireplace will deliver the warmth of a delicious wood fire with energy efficiency and exciting design palette renowned for Jetmaster style.

For existing fireplaces, Jetmaster’s clever design easily slides into place and utilises existing chimneys for no additional fluing and reduced brick work.

Soothing heat is convected naturally, drawing in cold air then heated

  • Comforting warmth with up to 5 times more heat than an average brick fireplace and half the wood consumption
  • Wood burns finely for less mess and slower burn rate
  • Effortless to maintain, as the logpan only requires cleaning once or twice a season

Energy efficient and environmental fireplaces for the home

  • Effectively slow burning control rate with integrated damper system
  • Environmental heating with F.A.A supplier sustainable timber that is greenhouse neutral
  • Certified to Australian AS 4013 Emission Standard

Versatile Jetmaster fireplaces burn both wood and gas

  • Conversion from wood to gas is easy to suit your requirements
  • Available in 12 sizes and can be fitted into an existing brick fireplace
  • Safe for homes with children and animals using a secured hook-on safety screen that allows fire to be kept burning overnight
  • Delivering quality you can trust with a 15 year guarantee on Jetmaster fireplaces
  • Zero clearance designs for ease in new constructions

Creative, warming and intelligent, with Jetmaster’s luscious fireplaces and boundless accessories you can create the perfect warmth for any room.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Jetmaster Open Wood Fireplaces Specifications

971.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jetmaster Open Wood Fireplaces Brochure

1.24 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA

02 9597 7222
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap