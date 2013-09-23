Jetmaster Open Wood Fireplaces

Never compromise on style. The Universal Wood Burning Fireplace will deliver the warmth of a delicious wood fire with energy efficiency and exciting design palette renowned for Jetmaster style.



For existing fireplaces, Jetmaster’s clever design easily slides into place and utilises existing chimneys for no additional fluing and reduced brick work.



Soothing heat is convected naturally, drawing in cold air then heated

Comforting warmth with up to 5 times more heat than an average brick fireplace and half the wood consumption

Wood burns finely for less mess and slower burn rate

Effortless to maintain, as the logpan only requires cleaning once or twice a season

Energy efficient and environmental fireplaces for the home

Effectively slow burning control rate with integrated damper system

Environmental heating with F.A.A supplier sustainable timber that is greenhouse neutral

Certified to Australian AS 4013 Emission Standard

Versatile Jetmaster fireplaces burn both wood and gas

Conversion from wood to gas is easy to suit your requirements

Available in 12 sizes and can be fitted into an existing brick fireplace

Safe for homes with children and animals using a secured hook-on safety screen that allows fire to be kept burning overnight

Delivering quality you can trust with a 15 year guarantee on Jetmaster fireplaces

Zero clearance designs for ease in new constructions

Creative, warming and intelligent, with Jetmaster’s luscious fireplaces and boundless accessories you can create the perfect warmth for any room.