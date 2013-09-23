Jetmaster Open Wood Fireplaces
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2013
Environmental and energy efficient Open Wood Fireplaces perfectly warm homes.
Overview
Never compromise on style. The Universal Wood Burning Fireplace will deliver the warmth of a delicious wood fire with energy efficiency and exciting design palette renowned for Jetmaster style.
For existing fireplaces, Jetmaster’s clever design easily slides into place and utilises existing chimneys for no additional fluing and reduced brick work.
Soothing heat is convected naturally, drawing in cold air then heated
- Comforting warmth with up to 5 times more heat than an average brick fireplace and half the wood consumption
- Wood burns finely for less mess and slower burn rate
- Effortless to maintain, as the logpan only requires cleaning once or twice a season
Energy efficient and environmental fireplaces for the home
- Effectively slow burning control rate with integrated damper system
- Environmental heating with F.A.A supplier sustainable timber that is greenhouse neutral
- Certified to Australian AS 4013 Emission Standard
Versatile Jetmaster fireplaces burn both wood and gas
- Conversion from wood to gas is easy to suit your requirements
- Available in 12 sizes and can be fitted into an existing brick fireplace
- Safe for homes with children and animals using a secured hook-on safety screen that allows fire to be kept burning overnight
- Delivering quality you can trust with a 15 year guarantee on Jetmaster fireplaces
- Zero clearance designs for ease in new constructions
Creative, warming and intelligent, with Jetmaster’s luscious fireplaces and boundless accessories you can create the perfect warmth for any room.
Downloads
Contact
10 Martin Ave1300 538 627