Introducing Bildspec’s Moove Acoustic Slider

Last Updated on 22 Sep 2023

Introducing our “Moove” acoustic glass slider partitions - designed, tested, and manufactured with the end user in mind. Moove maximizes your space, functionality and provides solid acoustic capabilities. Suited to areas that you wish to divide with a physical but not visual barrier and where medium sound control is a requirement. Well-suited for schools, offices, hospitals and more.