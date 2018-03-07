Intrim wall panelling

Intrim Mouldings a leading Australian supplier of timber mouldings and wall panelling systems outline the products options in the growing decorative wall panelling space. Choices of lining Boards decorative Wall Battens, large sheeting products are available to achieve your design vision.

Intrim Casa Trim Wall & Ceiling Battens – When you don’t want to totally cover the wall, Intrim CasaTrim battens are the ideal solution. Featuring a chamfered or rounded edge they are available in a range of profile shapes and finishes. Affix them to the wall or ceiling in a regular pattern to create a look only limited by your imagination.

Intrim Cavetto Wall – This wall panelling had captured our love of curves, with clip together lining boards delivering a contemporary yet coastal style. With large, scalloped concaves, it makes the ideal feature wall for a statement entrance or add a layer of texture that can be painted to achieve your vision.

Intrim VJ Board Pro Wall Panelling – Australians can’t get enough of this stylish wall (and ceiling) panelling. Cover existing damaged walls or use it instead of plaster for new builds for walls and ceilings. It looks great in everything from Hamptons to Coastal and Country styles.

Intrim Wainscoting. Wainscoting enhances any space to create a stunning Hamptons interior. It is also used to add substance to a Modern or more traditional Edwardian, Georgian or French style home. Wainscoting panels are predominantly an ornamental wall feature that adds extraordinary style, character, and value to your interior. Wainscoting is made up of frames and panels which usually covers the lower third of the wall topped with a chair rail. You can also frame and panel above the chair rail for a full wall height affect, or even double frame for a more intricate design. The construction of the panels is either raised or recessed, and the selection of the inlay mould, skirting board and chair rail timber mouldings size and shape allow the creation of different looks to suit the homes style.

Shaker style flat panel Wainscoting is achieved with a sheet of MDF applied to the wall with timber wall battens, allowing you to arrange vertical and horizontal battens onto the wall for the clean lines of the shaker look using Intrim WB01 Wall battens. Shaker is on everything from kitchen cabinets to doors and walls.

Board & Batten Wainscoting – Another option for a similar Shaker look is applying the Intrim WB01 Wall batten directly to the wall. Full height wall or lower third with a chair rail. You can even get creative and produce modern patterns, and geometrical shapes.

Beadboard Wainscoting – This coastal style is achieved where narrow vertical boards are run and topped with a chair rail. A modern take uses large sheets such as Intrim’s VJ Board Pro 100, capped with a Dado Rail.

