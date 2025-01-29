ASKIN’s “All in one” ceiling and insulated roof panel system is fast to install, weather tight and extremely thermally efficient.

The ASKIN Roofing System is a fully insulated Ceiling & Roof “all-in-one”. It is fast to install, weather tight and extremely thermally efficient. The system’s design means a reduction in installation costs, incorporates a prefinished internal ceiling and superior spanning capability. It can be utilised in place of traditional “built-up” layered roofs and can far exceed the BCA Section J (Thermal Requirements). With Key supply partners, ASKIN offer a range of skylights, trafficable access walkways and safety systems to complement our roofing systems.

Some applications include:

Corporate Office Centres

Data Facilities

School University Facilities

Industrial Facilities

Hospitals

Shopping centres

Medical centres

Residential

Sports Arenas

Aquatic Centers

Retail Applications



ASKIN Roofing Panel Widths

Unideck Roofing Panel Profile is available in a standard width of 1200mm modules. ASKIN Metric Roofing Panel is available in a standard width of 1000mm module. Variable panel widths between 600mm – 1200mm available upon request, subject to minimum order quantity (MOQ).

ASKIN Roofing Panel Lengths

All panels are manufactured to length +/-5mm, as determined by handling, design and transportation up to a max of 25 meters.

ASKIN Roofing Panel Thickness

Standard thicknesses available range from 50mm to 250mm in multiples of 25mm (300mm available upon request). Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ

ASKIN Roofing Panel Skins

Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:

Colorbond

Colorbond Permaguard

Colorbond XIP

Colorbond Metalic

Colorbond Ultra

Zincalume

304 2B Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Colorbond Stainless Steel

HPS200 Ultra



ASKIN Roofing Panel Core

Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN Insulated Roofing Panels can be either;