ASKIN Roofing: All-in-one ceiling and insulated panel system
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Overview
The ASKIN Roofing System is a fully insulated Ceiling & Roof “all-in-one”. It is fast to install, weather tight and extremely thermally efficient. The system’s design means a reduction in installation costs, incorporates a prefinished internal ceiling and superior spanning capability. It can be utilised in place of traditional “built-up” layered roofs and can far exceed the BCA Section J (Thermal Requirements). With Key supply partners, ASKIN offer a range of skylights, trafficable access walkways and safety systems to complement our roofing systems.
Some applications include:
- Corporate Office Centres
- Data Facilities
- School University Facilities
- Industrial Facilities
- Hospitals
- Shopping centres
- Medical centres
- Residential
- Sports Arenas
- Aquatic Centers
- Retail Applications
ASKIN Roofing Panel Widths
Unideck Roofing Panel Profile is available in a standard width of 1200mm modules. ASKIN Metric Roofing Panel is available in a standard width of 1000mm module. Variable panel widths between 600mm – 1200mm available upon request, subject to minimum order quantity (MOQ).
ASKIN Roofing Panel Lengths
All panels are manufactured to length +/-5mm, as determined by handling, design and transportation up to a max of 25 meters.
ASKIN Roofing Panel Thickness
Standard thicknesses available range from 50mm to 250mm in multiples of 25mm (300mm available upon request). Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ
ASKIN Roofing Panel Skins
Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:
- Colorbond
- Colorbond Permaguard
- Colorbond XIP
- Colorbond Metalic
- Colorbond Ultra
- Zincalume
- 304 2B Stainless Steel
- Aluminium
- Colorbond Stainless Steel
- HPS200 Ultra
ASKIN Roofing Panel Core
Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN Insulated Roofing Panels can be either;
- Fire rated XFLAM core
- Flame retardant expanded polystyrene manufactured to Standard AS1366.3
- Fire rated Polyisocyanurate core
- Fire rated Mineral Wool core