Aerial view of industrial facility with insulated ceiling and roofing system
Aerial view of industrial facility with insulated roofing panel
Exterior facade view of Wet n Wild featuring integrated roofing and ceiling system
Integrated roofing and ceiling panel at Wet-n-Wild theme park
ASKIN Roofing: All-in-one ceiling and insulated panel system

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

ASKIN’s “All in one” ceiling and insulated roof panel system is fast to install, weather tight and extremely thermally efficient.

Overview
Description

ASKIN_Roofing_RGB_edited-1.jpg

ASKIN’s “All in one” ceiling and insulated roof panel system is fast to install, weather tight and extremely thermally efficient.

The ASKIN Roofing System is a fully insulated Ceiling & Roof “all-in-one”. It is fast to install, weather tight and extremely thermally efficient. The system’s design means a reduction in installation costs, incorporates a prefinished internal ceiling and superior spanning capability. It can be utilised in place of traditional “built-up” layered roofs and can far exceed the BCA Section J (Thermal Requirements). With Key supply partners, ASKIN offer a range of skylights, trafficable access walkways and safety systems to complement our roofing systems.

Some applications include:

  • Corporate Office Centres
  • Data Facilities
  • School University Facilities
  • Industrial Facilities
  • Hospitals
  • Shopping centres
  • Medical centres
  • Residential
  • Sports Arenas
  • Aquatic Centers
  • Retail Applications

ASKIN Roofing Panel Widths

Unideck Roofing Panel Profile is available in a standard width of 1200mm modules. ASKIN Metric Roofing Panel is available in a standard width of 1000mm module. Variable panel widths between 600mm – 1200mm available upon request, subject to minimum order quantity (MOQ).

ASKIN Roofing Panel Lengths

All panels are manufactured to length +/-5mm, as determined by handling, design and transportation up to a max of 25 meters.

ASKIN Roofing Panel Thickness

Standard thicknesses available range from 50mm to 250mm in multiples of 25mm (300mm available upon request). Variable panel thicknesses available upon request, subject to MOQ

ASKIN Roofing Panel Skins

Panel skins are available with a choice of finishes:

  • Colorbond
  • Colorbond Permaguard
  • Colorbond XIP
  • Colorbond Metalic
  • Colorbond Ultra
  • Zincalume
  • 304 2B Stainless Steel
  • Aluminium
  • Colorbond Stainless Steel
  • HPS200 Ultra

ASKIN Roofing Panel Core

Depending on the Performance requirements, the core of ASKIN Insulated Roofing Panels can be either;

  • Fire rated XFLAM core
  • Flame retardant expanded polystyrene manufactured to Standard AS1366.3
  • Fire rated Polyisocyanurate core
  • Fire rated Mineral Wool core

Contact
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Suit 1, Level 3 150 Albert Road

1300 027 546
