Integrated Column Freezer, 76cm, Ice

Install it separately or pair with another Column for true design freedom - this model is right hinge with stainless steel interior.

ActiveSmart™ technology helps keep food fresher for longer by constantly maintaining the ideal temperature.

Variable Temperature Zone lets you change a compartment to Freeze, Soft Freeze or Deep Freeze for optimal storage

Internal ice maker with boost for busy times

Customise with your own kitchen cabinetry or purchase our stainless steel door panel accessory

Variable Temperature Zones

There’s more than one way to freeze food, and different freezing temperatures and techniques affect food care – and your levels of convenience – in different ways. Optimal freezing is a question of what you're storing, how fresh it is, and when you plan to consume it. Change a compartment to Soft Freeze to enjoy maximum everyday convenience, or to Freeze Mode or Deep Freeze Mode to retain natural goodness for future use.

Mix & Match

Integrated Column Refrigeration gives you the freedom to mix and match. Different sized Column Fridges and Freezers can be installed separately or paired. Finish them with our stainless steel door panels or customise to match your own kitchen cabinetry.

Clever Energy

Our ActiveSmart™ Foodcare Refrigerator Freezers adapt to daily use by cooling and defrosting only when needed. This means your fridge uses the energy it needs without compromising on food care.

Appealing Illumination

Bright LEDs light up each ceiling, shelves, bins and trays in both refrigerator and freezer, making it easy to find your food and creating a welcoming glow in your kitchen for those midnight snacks.

Design Quality

The premium design and quality finish includes a steel interior lining as well as full-extension metal shelf runners for easy access, and robust glass shelving.

Easy Install

Integrated Column Refrigerators and Freezers have been developed to make their installation easy. The joiner kit is included when pairing refrigerators and freezers. All models come with front adjustable levelling feet and they’ve been designed to easily slide into place as separate units.