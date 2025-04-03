Inspire
Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025
The Inspire range delivers aspirational looks with innovative performance features. Designed to make an impression and offer comfort in spaces of all shapes, sizes and styles, the Inspire range should be a statement piece to transform your living space.
- Stunning Flame Pattern
- Multiple Size Options
- High Efficiency
Overview
Description
- Three size options - 700, 900 &1100 to suit your living space
- Power balanced flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects
- Full remote as standard - you have complete control over the room’s temperature
- Impressive 4.6 star energy rating to keep your bills low