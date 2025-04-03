Logo
Last Updated on 03 Apr 2025

The Inspire range delivers aspirational looks with innovative performance features. Designed to make an impression and offer comfort in spaces of all shapes, sizes and styles, the Inspire range should be a statement piece to transform your living space.

  • Product checkStunning Flame Pattern
  • Product checkMultiple Size Options
  • Product checkHigh Efficiency
Overview
Description

  • Three size options - 700, 900 &1100 to suit your living space
  • Power balanced flue allows total flexibility during installation in two storey homes, apartments and commercial projects
  • Full remote as standard - you have complete control over the room’s temperature
  • Impressive 4.6 star energy rating to keep your bills low

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Inspire Brochure

1.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

8 Lakeview Drive

1300 554 155
