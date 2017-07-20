Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Innova Logo
Innova™
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Innova Stratum
Innova� Stratum� can be Designed with a Variety of Cladding and Facades for a Contrasting Effect
Innova� Stratum� Contour Used for a Slimmer Plank
Innova� Stratum� Used in Medium Rise Apartments
Innova� Stratum� Used Showcasing 16mm Horizontal Joint for Townhouse Design
Innova Stratum
Innova� Stratum� can be Designed with a Variety of Cladding and Facades for a Contrasting Effect
Innova� Stratum� Contour Used for a Slimmer Plank
Innova� Stratum� Used in Medium Rise Apartments
Innova� Stratum� Used Showcasing 16mm Horizontal Joint for Townhouse Design

Stratum™: Striking exterior cladding solutions

Last Updated on 20 Jul 2017

A vibrant, innovative alternative to traditional weatherboards, Stratum™ is an endlessly adaptable range of plank products. Choose one Stratum™ profile as a standalone, or mix’n’match two or three to create eye catching and original Innova™ exterior cladding. Stratum™ is among the best-selling products in the Innova range.

Overview
Description

A vibrant, innovative alternative to traditional weatherboards, Stratum™ is an endlessly adaptable range of plank products. Choose one Stratum™ profile as a standalone, or mix’n’match two or three to create eye catching and original Innova™ exterior cladding.

  • Stratum™ 300mm is a wide plank with a 16mm horizontal joint
  • Stratum™ Duo 300mm is a wide plank with a 16mm centre groove and the look of two slimmer planks
  • Stratum™ Trio is a wide plank with two 16mm grooves
  • Stratum™ Contour 170mm is a slimmer plank with a 2mm indentation at the top

Benefits and Features:

  • Easy shiplap joining
  • Factory sealed, ready for painting
  • Quick, simple installation
  • Manual nailing, gun nailing or screw fixing
  • Durable and low maintenance

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Stratum Brochure

5.29 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap