Stratum™: Striking exterior cladding solutions
Last Updated on 20 Jul 2017
Overview
Description
A vibrant, innovative alternative to traditional weatherboards, Stratum™ is an endlessly adaptable range of plank products. Choose one Stratum™ profile as a standalone, or mix’n’match two or three to create eye catching and original Innova™ exterior cladding.
- Stratum™ 300mm is a wide plank with a 16mm horizontal joint
- Stratum™ Duo 300mm is a wide plank with a 16mm centre groove and the look of two slimmer planks
- Stratum™ Trio is a wide plank with two 16mm grooves
- Stratum™ Contour 170mm is a slimmer plank with a 2mm indentation at the top
Benefits and Features:
- Easy shiplap joining
- Factory sealed, ready for painting
- Quick, simple installation
- Manual nailing, gun nailing or screw fixing
- Durable and low maintenance