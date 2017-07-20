Stratum™: Striking exterior cladding solutions

Last Updated on 20 Jul 2017

A vibrant, innovative alternative to traditional weatherboards, Stratum™ is an endlessly adaptable range of plank products. Choose one Stratum™ profile as a standalone, or mix’n’match two or three to create eye catching and original Innova™ exterior cladding. Stratum™ is among the best-selling products in the Innova range.