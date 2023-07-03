Nuline™ Plus: Weatherboard-style cladding system

Innova™ Nuline™ Plus presents an irresistible and contemporary aesthetic as a weatherboard-style cladding system. Building upon the success of the popular Nuline™ weatherboard, Nuline™ Plus embodies the essence of real timber while offering enhanced features.

The seamless and consistent joins achieved through Nuline™ Plus's tongue-and-groove fitting are truly remarkable. Its rear plank bevel allows for a 25mm bearing face on the stud, making fixing and nailing incredibly convenient.

Noteworthy features of the Nuline™ Plus weatherboard exterior cladding system include two profile options, square and bullnose, expanding your design possibilities. The factory-sealed planks are ready for painting. The system boasts exceptional durability, free from rot or decay. Installation is quick and simple, allowing for manual nailing, gun nailing, or screw fixing. Additionally, it complies with BAL40 requirements as specified in AS3959:2018 for constructing buildings in bushfire-prone areas.