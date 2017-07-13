Durascape™ 5mm wide shiplap joint - cover large areas of external facade

Durascape™ is excellent for covering large areas of facade and external cladding.

A 9mm-thick base sheet, Durascape™’s 5mm wide shiplap joint gives the sheet a subtle vertical shadow line.

To create an appealingly ‘rendered’ look, try finishing Durascape™ with a roll-on textured paint.

Lightweight and durable

Finish with a range of textured and decorative coatings

Medium and single-story installations

Rapid installation - no need for taped and filled joints

Resistant to termites, air, steam, salt and sunlight

Durascape™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings. It is ideal for renovations and alterations to existing dwellings.