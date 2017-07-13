Logo
Innova Durascape
Innova� Durascape� can be Used Where Wide Panels are Require for Commercial
Innova� Durascape� Creates a Contrasting, Architectural Look
Innova� Durascape� in a Decorative Textured Paint for a Textured Look
Innova� Durascape� is Commonly Used for Double Story Dwellings Creating a Subtle Vertical Line
Durascape™ 5mm wide shiplap joint - cover large areas of external facade

Last Updated on 13 Jul 2017

Durascape™ is excellent for covering large areas of facade and external cladding. A 9mm-thick base sheet, Durascape’s™ 5mm wide shiplap joint gives the sheet a subtle vertical shadow line. To create an appealingly ‘rendered’ look, try finishing Durascape™ with a roll-on textured paint.

Overview
Description

Durascape™ is excellent for covering large areas of facade and external cladding.

A 9mm-thick base sheet, Durascape™’s 5mm wide shiplap joint gives the sheet a subtle vertical shadow line.

To create an appealingly ‘rendered’ look, try finishing Durascape™ with a roll-on textured paint.

  • Lightweight and durable
  • Finish with a range of textured and decorative coatings
  • Medium and single-story installations
  • Rapid installation - no need for taped and filled joints
  • Resistant to termites, air, steam, salt and sunlight

Durascape™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings. It is ideal for renovations and alterations to existing dwellings.

