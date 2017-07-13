Durascape™ 5mm wide shiplap joint - cover large areas of external facade
Last Updated on 13 Jul 2017
Durascape™ is excellent for covering large areas of facade and external cladding. A 9mm-thick base sheet, Durascape’s™ 5mm wide shiplap joint gives the sheet a subtle vertical shadow line. To create an appealingly ‘rendered’ look, try finishing Durascape™ with a roll-on textured paint.
Overview
- Lightweight and durable
- Finish with a range of textured and decorative coatings
- Medium and single-story installations
- Rapid installation - no need for taped and filled joints
- Resistant to termites, air, steam, salt and sunlight
Durascape™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings. It is ideal for renovations and alterations to existing dwellings.