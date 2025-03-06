Logo
Innova Duragroove Gallery Hero
Innova Duragroove Facades Lining Hero Gallery
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings 1
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings 2
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings 3
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings 4
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings 5
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings 6
Innova Duragroove Facades Linings Close Up
Duragroove™: Vertically-grooved exterior facade panel

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025

Innova™ Duragroove™ is a strong and durable Fibre Cement cladding with distinctive vertical grooves and suitable for finishing with textured paint creating a rendered look. Duragroove™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings.

Overview
Description

Innova™ Duragroove™ is a strong and durable Fibre Cement cladding with distinctive vertical grooves and suitable for finishing with textured paint creating a rendered look. Duragroove™ is available in a variety of profiles and spacing and includes a shiplap join to ease and speed up your installation.

Specify Duragroove™ for single-storey and medium-height projects. Duragroove™ comes in four variants:

  • Smooth wide 150mm
  • Smooth extra wide 400mm
  • Smooth narrow 100mm
  • Woodgrain wide 150mm

Contemporary Vertical Grooves - Alternative to Traditional Weatherboards

  • Lightweight and durable
  • Acrylic sealed panels and paint application
  • Quick to install - no need for taped or filled joints
  • Panels resistant to termites air, stream, salt and sunlight

Duragroove™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings. It is ideal for renovations and alterations to existing dwellings. In smaller areas, Duragroove™ provides a distinctive looking feature wall and can be used in both interior or exterior applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Duragroove Brochure

3.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
Logo
