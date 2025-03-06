Duragroove™: Vertically-grooved exterior facade panel

Innova™ Duragroove™ is a strong and durable Fibre Cement cladding with distinctive vertical grooves and suitable for finishing with textured paint creating a rendered look. Duragroove™ is available in a variety of profiles and spacing and includes a shiplap join to ease and speed up your installation.

Specify Duragroove™ for single-storey and medium-height projects. Duragroove™ comes in four variants:

Smooth wide 150mm

Smooth extra wide 400mm

Smooth narrow 100mm

Woodgrain wide 150mm

Contemporary Vertical Grooves - Alternative to Traditional Weatherboards

Lightweight and durable

Acrylic sealed panels and paint application

Quick to install - no need for taped or filled joints

Panels resistant to termites air, stream, salt and sunlight

Duragroove™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings. It is ideal for renovations and alterations to existing dwellings. In smaller areas, Duragroove™ provides a distinctive looking feature wall and can be used in both interior or exterior applications.