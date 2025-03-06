Duragroove™: Vertically-grooved exterior facade panel
Last Updated on 06 Mar 2025
Innova™ Duragroove™ is a strong and durable Fibre Cement cladding with distinctive vertical grooves and suitable for finishing with textured paint creating a rendered look. Duragroove™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings.
Overview
Innova™ Duragroove™ is a strong and durable Fibre Cement cladding with distinctive vertical grooves and suitable for finishing with textured paint creating a rendered look. Duragroove™ is available in a variety of profiles and spacing and includes a shiplap join to ease and speed up your installation.
Specify Duragroove™ for single-storey and medium-height projects. Duragroove™ comes in four variants:
- Smooth wide 150mm
- Smooth extra wide 400mm
- Smooth narrow 100mm
- Woodgrain wide 150mm
Contemporary Vertical Grooves - Alternative to Traditional Weatherboards
- Lightweight and durable
- Acrylic sealed panels and paint application
- Quick to install - no need for taped or filled joints
- Panels resistant to termites air, stream, salt and sunlight
Duragroove™ is suitable for low to medium rise buildings and can be used on both timber and steel frame buildings. It is ideal for renovations and alterations to existing dwellings. In smaller areas, Duragroove™ provides a distinctive looking feature wall and can be used in both interior or exterior applications.