Durafloor™: The ultimate flooring product
Last Updated on 20 Jul 2017
Innova™ Durafloor™ is the ultimate flooring product that can be used in both interior and exterior applications. It is easily installed using traditional gun nailing methods, reduces installation costs compared to standard compressed sheet, and uses same tongue and groove technology as traditional sheet flooring such as structaflor®.
Overview
- Easily installed using traditional gun nailing methods
- Reduces installation costs compared to standard compressed sheet
- Uses same tongue and groove technology as traditional sheet flooring such as structaflor®
Can be used in Interior wet areas:
- Bathrooms
- Laundries
Can be used in Exterior applications:
- Balconies
- Verandas
- Sundecks
Alternatively, it can be used as a total floor solution where a premium product is required because it has greater impact resistance and feels more solid than timber based sheet flooring products.