Durafloor™: The ultimate flooring product

Innova™ Durafloor™ is the ultimate flooring product that can be used in both interior and exterior applications. Durafloor™ is ideally suited to interior wet areas as well as exterior projects.

Easily installed using traditional gun nailing methods

Reduces installation costs compared to standard compressed sheet

Uses same tongue and groove technology as traditional sheet flooring such as structaflor®

Can be used in Interior wet areas:

Bathrooms

Laundries

Can be used in Exterior applications:

Balconies

Verandas

Sundecks

Alternatively, it can be used as a total floor solution where a premium product is required because it has greater impact resistance and feels more solid than timber based sheet flooring products.