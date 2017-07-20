Logo
Innova� Durafloor� for External Use for Large Courtyards or Sundecks
Innova� Durafloor� for Internal Use such as a Bathroom or Laundry
Innova� Durafloor� Used as a Substrate for a Balcony
Innova� Durafloor� Used as a Substrate for a Verandah or Balcony
Durafloor™: The ultimate flooring product

Last Updated on 20 Jul 2017

Innova™ Durafloor™ is the ultimate flooring product that can be used in both interior and exterior applications. It is easily installed using traditional gun nailing methods, reduces installation costs compared to standard compressed sheet, and uses same tongue and groove technology as traditional sheet flooring such as structaflor®.

Overview
Description

Innova™ Durafloor™ is the ultimate flooring product that can be used in both interior and exterior applications. Durafloor™ is ideally suited to interior wet areas as well as exterior projects.

  • Easily installed using traditional gun nailing methods
  • Reduces installation costs compared to standard compressed sheet
  • Uses same tongue and groove technology as traditional sheet flooring such as structaflor®

Can be used in Interior wet areas:

  • Bathrooms
  • Laundries

Can be used in Exterior applications:

  • Balconies
  • Verandas
  • Sundecks

Alternatively, it can be used as a total floor solution where a premium product is required because it has greater impact resistance and feels more solid than timber based sheet flooring products.

Innova Fibre Cement Durafloor Brochure

857.62 KB

Download
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
