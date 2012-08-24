Logo
Yellow Flowcrete industrial resin flooring in interior space
Industrial car wash featuring Flowcrete Industrial flooring
Aerial view of loading dock
Detailed commercial resin flooring shot
Commercial flooring in factory setting
Resin commercial flooring in factory setting
Resin commercial flooring in factory settinge

Industrial: Resin Flooring Solutions

Last Updated on 24 Aug 2012

Overview
Description

Industrial environments that are subject to heavy duty traffic, sustained wear and daily impact as well as chemical attack and contamination demand a hard-wearing floor finish that is capable of withstanding the stresses and strains associated with such conditions.

Flowcrete's industrial flooring solutions are:

  • Hard-wearing and durable to ensure they stand up to heavy industry, impact, trolley, wheeled and fork-lift traffic
  • Seamless to provide a hygienic and easy to clean finish
  • Available in smooth, textured or slip resistant profiles to match your environments needs and demands
  • Resistant to a range of chemicals including aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, oil and cleaning fluids

Our durable industrial floor coatings are suitable for a range of environments including:

  • Aviation and aerospace hangars
  • Automotive manufacturers and workshops
  • Static sensitive electronics manufacturing, data-centres and pharmaceutical laboratories
  • Chemical processing zones, chemical storage, plant rooms and refuse rooms
  • Manufacturing and processing environments
  • Back-of-house zones and loading docks in arena, stadiums, event centres, hospitals, hotels and function centres

Flowcrete has a large range of durable and resistant epoxy and polyurethane resin flooring solutions that deliver superior performance.

Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street

07 3205 7115
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Sydney Office

02 4648 0397
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Office

03 9578 5959
