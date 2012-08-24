Industrial: Resin Flooring Solutions
Last Updated on 24 Aug 2012
Industrial environments that are subject to heavy duty traffic, sustained wear and daily impact as well as chemical attack and contamination demand a hard-wearing floor finish that is capable of withstanding the stresses and strains associated with such conditions.
Overview
Flowcrete's industrial flooring solutions are:
- Hard-wearing and durable to ensure they stand up to heavy industry, impact, trolley, wheeled and fork-lift traffic
- Seamless to provide a hygienic and easy to clean finish
- Available in smooth, textured or slip resistant profiles to match your environments needs and demands
- Resistant to a range of chemicals including aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, oil and cleaning fluids
Our durable industrial floor coatings are suitable for a range of environments including:
- Aviation and aerospace hangars
- Automotive manufacturers and workshops
- Static sensitive electronics manufacturing, data-centres and pharmaceutical laboratories
- Chemical processing zones, chemical storage, plant rooms and refuse rooms
- Manufacturing and processing environments
- Back-of-house zones and loading docks in arena, stadiums, event centres, hospitals, hotels and function centres
Flowcrete has a large range of durable and resistant epoxy and polyurethane resin flooring solutions that deliver superior performance.
