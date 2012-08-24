Industrial: Resin Flooring Solutions

Industrial environments that are subject to heavy duty traffic, sustained wear and daily impact as well as chemical attack and contamination demand a hard-wearing floor finish that is capable of withstanding the stresses and strains associated with such conditions.

Flowcrete's industrial flooring solutions are:

Hard-wearing and durable to ensure they stand up to heavy industry, impact, trolley, wheeled and fork-lift traffic

Seamless to provide a hygienic and easy to clean finish

Available in smooth, textured or slip resistant profiles to match your environments needs and demands

Resistant to a range of chemicals including aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, oil and cleaning fluids



Our durable industrial floor coatings are suitable for a range of environments including:

Aviation and aerospace hangars

Automotive manufacturers and workshops

Static sensitive electronics manufacturing, data-centres and pharmaceutical laboratories

Chemical processing zones, chemical storage, plant rooms and refuse rooms

Manufacturing and processing environments

Back-of-house zones and loading docks in arena, stadiums, event centres, hospitals, hotels and function centres



Flowcrete has a large range of durable and resistant epoxy and polyurethane resin flooring solutions that deliver superior performance.