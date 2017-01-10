Illuminated LED Backlit 3D Signs

Logo
Last Updated on 10 Jan 2017

Allstar Plastics are excited about every job that entails Illuminating a sign or letter and our fabricator has years of experience

Overview
Description

Allstar Plastics have a range of illumuinated, LED backlit and 3D signs to suit any application.

Allstar Plastics has years of experience in:

  • Retail shop front Signs for indoor and outdoor
  • Kiosks
  • Reception areas
  • Reception desks
  • Small to large illuminated letters

Light Boxes

Light boxes are fantastic for exterior fascia on:

  • Malls
  • Corporate buildings
  • Shopping centre signage

Light boxes stand out in high traffic areas. They also are directional based so people can easily find your business when shopping or driving past your business.

Illuminated LED Signs

  • 3D Signage for Indoor and outdoor areas
  • illuminated 3D letters and numbers
  • Illuminated Chinese letters
  • Backlit channel letters
  • CNC Router or laser engraved signs
  • Light boxes
  • Embedded LED opal letters
  • Signature fonts and symbolic logos
  • Thermoformed Signs from slumped acrylic

Further more, Allstar Plastics have a wide range of Materials to choose from:

  • Aluminium Composite Material (ACM)
  • Clear transparent acrylic and perspex
  • Black and white acrylic and perspex
  • Coloured acrylic and perspex
  • Gold and mirror acrylic
  • Opal and satin ice

The latest Allstar Plastics equipment:

The flat bed laser machine and CNC router loads 4 meter x 2 meter sheets. The size of the bed makes the job cost efficient and precise for projects. The latest technology includes the “Vision System” which is a true camera recognition system that can correct cut and with this precise control from the router eye to automatically adjust for any angle, origin and distortion prior to cutting.

Allstar Plastics offer the latest in technology, so you can be assured of a professional result.

Contact
Display AddressSouthport, QLD

Unit 1 - 4 25 Bailey Crescent

07 5532 3222
