Illuminated LED Backlit 3D Signs

Allstar Plastics have a range of illumuinated, LED backlit and 3D signs to suit any application.

Allstar Plastics has years of experience in:

Retail shop front Signs for indoor and outdoor

Kiosks

Reception areas

Reception desks

Small to large illuminated letters

Light Boxes

Light boxes are fantastic for exterior fascia on:

Malls

Corporate buildings

Shopping centre signage

Light boxes stand out in high traffic areas. They also are directional based so people can easily find your business when shopping or driving past your business.

Illuminated LED Signs

3D Signage for Indoor and outdoor areas

illuminated 3D letters and numbers

Illuminated Chinese letters

Backlit channel letters

CNC Router or laser engraved signs

Light boxes

Embedded LED opal letters

Signature fonts and symbolic logos

Thermoformed Signs from slumped acrylic

Further more, Allstar Plastics have a wide range of Materials to choose from:

Aluminium Composite Material (ACM)

Clear transparent acrylic and perspex

Black and white acrylic and perspex

Coloured acrylic and perspex

Gold and mirror acrylic

Opal and satin ice

The latest Allstar Plastics equipment:

The flat bed laser machine and CNC router loads 4 meter x 2 meter sheets. The size of the bed makes the job cost efficient and precise for projects. The latest technology includes the “Vision System” which is a true camera recognition system that can correct cut and with this precise control from the router eye to automatically adjust for any angle, origin and distortion prior to cutting.

Allstar Plastics offer the latest in technology, so you can be assured of a professional result.