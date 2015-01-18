INEX>WEATHERBOARD™, exterior cladding walls from UBIQ
Cement based and ideal for both residential and commercial applications
Overview
Description
An exterior cladding wall that is both high strength and lightweight, INEX>WEATHERBOARD™ from UBIQ are cement based and ideal for both residential and commercial applications.
INEX>WEATHERBOARD™ are able to be cut and worked with just as easily as other comparable fibre cement
- Has a smooth side ideal for paint surfaces
- Also has a rough side for a more timber-grain look
- A tongue and groove joint for a flush tight fit
Water and BAL-FZ approved, INEX>WEATHERBOARD™ are also termite and mould resistant
- Does not contain any toxins and is asbestos free
- Provides a long-term durability
- Covered for warranty of 20 years
- Made with 40% recycled materials and is 100% recyclable
With 2 sizing options, INEX>WEATHERBOARD™ are an ideal cladding product for their strength and durability.
