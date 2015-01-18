INEX>WEATHERBOARD™, exterior cladding walls from UBIQ

Logo
Last Updated on 18 Jan 2015

Cement based and ideal for both residential and commercial applications

Overview
Description

An exterior cladding wall that is both high strength and lightweight, INEX>WEATHERBOARD from UBIQ are cement based and ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

INEX>WEATHERBOARD are able to be cut and worked with just as easily as other comparable fibre cement

  • Has a smooth side ideal for paint surfaces
  • Also has a rough side for a more timber-grain look
  • A tongue and groove joint for a flush tight fit

Water and BAL-FZ approved, INEX>WEATHERBOARD are also termite and mould resistant

  • Does not contain any toxins and is asbestos free
  • Provides a long-term durability
  • Covered for warranty of 20 years
  • Made with 40% recycled materials and is 100% recyclable

With 2 sizing options, INEX>WEATHERBOARD are an ideal cladding product for their strength and durability.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.62 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

982.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

237.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

502.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

828.75 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

PO Box 318

