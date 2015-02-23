INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board

INEX>MAXIDECK™ from UBIQ is a high strength; cement based decking board suitable for all decking applications.

A grooved surface for an authentic decking board appearance

Tongue and Groove installation system

Represents 5 x 120mm wide individual board

Installation time cut to 20% of what it would be if using individual decking

Entire board is 2700mm L x 600mm W x 16mm T

INEX>MAXIDECK is a non-combustible product and is approved for all bushfire levels including BAL-FZ in accordance with AS3959-2009.

Toxin free and 100% recyclable

Contains 60% post-industrial recycled materials

Textured for multiple coating applications

Water resistant

Mould and termite attack resistant

Strength and high performance are just some of the many qualities that INEX>MAXIDECK offers. Reducing installation time and ensuring quality product, INEX>MAXIDECK is suitable for all decking applications.