INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
Last Updated on 23 Feb 2015
INEX>MAXIDECK™ from UBIQ is a high strength; cement based decking board suitable for all decking applications.
Overview
INEX>MAXIDECK™ from UBIQ is a high strength; cement based decking board suitable for all decking applications.
A grooved surface for an authentic decking board appearance
- Tongue and Groove installation system
- Represents 5 x 120mm wide individual board
- Installation time cut to 20% of what it would be if using individual decking
- Entire board is 2700mm L x 600mm W x 16mm T
INEX>MAXIDECK is a non-combustible product and is approved for all bushfire levels including BAL-FZ in accordance with AS3959-2009.
Toxin free and 100% recyclable
- Contains 60% post-industrial recycled materials
- Textured for multiple coating applications
- Water resistant
- Mould and termite attack resistant
Strength and high performance are just some of the many qualities that INEX>MAXIDECK offers. Reducing installation time and ensuring quality product, INEX>MAXIDECK is suitable for all decking applications.
Contact
UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road1300 00 UBIQ / 1300