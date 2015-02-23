Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Ubiq Australia Logo
UBIQ
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board
INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board

INEX>MAXIDECK™, a revolutionary, cement based, Tongue and Groove decking board

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2015

INEX>MAXIDECK™ from UBIQ is a high strength; cement based decking board suitable for all decking applications.

Overview
Description

INEX>MAXIDECK™ from UBIQ is a high strength; cement based decking board suitable for all decking applications.

A grooved surface for an authentic decking board appearance

  • Tongue and Groove installation system
  • Represents 5 x 120mm wide individual board
  • Installation time cut to 20% of what it would be if using individual decking
  • Entire board is 2700mm L x 600mm W x 16mm T

INEX>MAXIDECK is a non-combustible product and is approved for all bushfire levels including BAL-FZ in accordance with AS3959-2009.

Toxin free and 100% recyclable

  • Contains 60% post-industrial recycled materials
  • Textured for multiple coating applications
  • Water resistant
  • Mould and termite attack resistant

Strength and high performance are just some of the many qualities that INEX>MAXIDECK offers. Reducing installation time and ensuring quality product, INEX>MAXIDECK is suitable for all decking applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

PO Box 318

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap