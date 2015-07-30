INEX>BOND, a professional grade sealant suitable for commercial and residential applications

INEX>BOND is a high quality one-part joint sealant designed for exceptional performance.

Featuring leading Swiss technology, INEX>BOND is a polymer elastic sealant with a broad adhesion spectrum and high durability:

Odour-free

Solvent-free

Non-corrosive

Superior weatherability compared to competing polyurethane sealants

Adheres to many surfaces without primers

Resistant to water, dilate inorganic acides, alkalis, aliphatic solvents, oils and greases

Paint systems can be applied within 10 minutes to 4 hours of application (sooner in some cases)

Typical applications for INEX>BOND

Sealing the joints between INEX>FLOOR boards when used in wet areas such as bathrooms, toilets, laundries, kitchens, balconies and decks

Sealing control joins in ceramic tiled floors in ‘L’ shaped rooms

Joint-sealing in building facades, around door and window frames and other expansion joints

Fully paintable and suitable for exterior applications; INEX>BOND complements UBIQ’s large range of sheets and boards, perfectly.