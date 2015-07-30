INEX>BOND, a professional grade sealant suitable for commercial and residential applications

Logo
Last Updated on 30 Jul 2015

INEX>BOND is a high quality one-part joint sealant designed for exceptional performance.

INEX>BOND is a high quality one-part joint sealant designed for exceptional performance.

Featuring leading Swiss technology, INEX>BOND is a polymer elastic sealant with a broad adhesion spectrum and high durability:

  • Odour-free
  • Solvent-free
  • Non-corrosive
  • Superior weatherability compared to competing polyurethane sealants
  • Adheres to many surfaces without primers
  • Resistant to water, dilate inorganic acides, alkalis, aliphatic solvents, oils and greases
  • Paint systems can be applied within 10 minutes to 4 hours of application (sooner in some cases)

Typical applications for INEX>BOND

  • Sealing the joints between INEX>FLOOR boards when used in wet areas such as bathrooms, toilets, laundries, kitchens, balconies and decks
  • Sealing control joins in ceramic tiled floors in ‘L’ shaped rooms
  • Joint-sealing in building facades, around door and window frames and other expansion joints

Fully paintable and suitable for exterior applications; INEX>BOND complements UBIQ’s large range of sheets and boards, perfectly.

Display AddressAuburn, NSW

UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
PO Box 318

