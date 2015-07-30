INEX>BOND, a professional grade sealant suitable for commercial and residential applications
Last Updated on 30 Jul 2015
INEX>BOND is a high quality one-part joint sealant designed for exceptional performance.
Overview
Description
INEX>BOND is a high quality one-part joint sealant designed for exceptional performance.
Featuring leading Swiss technology, INEX>BOND is a polymer elastic sealant with a broad adhesion spectrum and high durability:
- Odour-free
- Solvent-free
- Non-corrosive
- Superior weatherability compared to competing polyurethane sealants
- Adheres to many surfaces without primers
- Resistant to water, dilate inorganic acides, alkalis, aliphatic solvents, oils and greases
- Paint systems can be applied within 10 minutes to 4 hours of application (sooner in some cases)
Typical applications for INEX>BOND
- Sealing the joints between INEX>FLOOR boards when used in wet areas such as bathrooms, toilets, laundries, kitchens, balconies and decks
- Sealing control joins in ceramic tiled floors in ‘L’ shaped rooms
- Joint-sealing in building facades, around door and window frames and other expansion joints
Fully paintable and suitable for exterior applications; INEX>BOND complements UBIQ’s large range of sheets and boards, perfectly.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressAuburn, NSW
UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road1300 00 UBIQ / 1300