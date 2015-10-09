Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Hunter Pacific
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range
Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range
Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range
Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range
Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range
Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range

Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range

Last Updated on 09 Oct 2015

Maintaining a cutting edge in ceiling fan design, Hunter Pacific have introduced inverter driven ceiling fan motors.

Overview
Description

Maintaining a cutting edge in ceiling fan design, Hunter Pacific have introduced inverter driven ceiling fan motors. The motors incorporate the latest innovation and technology; the DC fans are energy efficient and are supplied with multi-speed reversing remote controls.

The DC fan range includes the following

  • Revolution DC
  • Radical DC
  • Attitude DC
  • Rose DC

Hunter Pacific's exclusive inverter drive software technology allows new shapes, new materials and new concepts. The contemporary designs blend with modern architectural trends all the while delivering efficient air circulation.

The range is ideal for a wide variety of areas including

  • Indoors
  • Outdoors
  • Coastal applications

The DC fan range is extensive in colour and style options, ensuring that there is bound to be the ideal energy efficient fan for every application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

136.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

129.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

122.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

117.41 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDural, NSW

Building 8 256 New Line Rd

02 9658 1958
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap