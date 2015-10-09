Hunter Pacific DC Fan Range

Maintaining a cutting edge in ceiling fan design, Hunter Pacific have introduced inverter driven ceiling fan motors. The motors incorporate the latest innovation and technology; the DC fans are energy efficient and are supplied with multi-speed reversing remote controls.

The DC fan range includes the following

Revolution DC

Radical DC

Attitude DC

Rose DC

Hunter Pacific's exclusive inverter drive software technology allows new shapes, new materials and new concepts. The contemporary designs blend with modern architectural trends all the while delivering efficient air circulation.

The range is ideal for a wide variety of areas including

Indoors

Outdoors

Coastal applications

The DC fan range is extensive in colour and style options, ensuring that there is bound to be the ideal energy efficient fan for every application.