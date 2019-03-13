“It’s faster, it’s cheaper, it’s more sustainable, it aligns itself with our businesses core values. I think ultimately it’s a great product that the end user gets a lot of value out of”.

Jan Gyrn – MD Modscape

HouseLab is a great new system for builders, developers, architects, designers, real estate agents. Warranties, manuals, plans, permits, paint colours, key contact details can be uploaded to a secure, branded online hub and then handed over — elegantly, sustainably and simply. Includes systems to support defect management and periodic servicing.

HouseLab is the result of research with over 100 industry professionals. The consensus was that house handovers cost on average between $500 and $2000 per project. These costs are compounded by the fact that there often significant administrative costs that appear throughout post-occupancy including managing defects.

Too often, new home owners were frustrated by their inability to solve seemingly simple issues like operating their oven or how to use their alarm code, and construction managers or architects were being taken away from their day-to-day job to resolve the issues.

HouseLab’s Digital Handover Kits solve problems for you on every residential handover you make, whether it’s a single home or a multi-residential development.

Benefits of HouseLab's Digital Handover Kits;

Organises files of plans, permits, warranties, paint colours, contacts and much more Easy to set up and use, permanent, secure, simple to modify or share Includes systems to support defect management and periodic servicing Costs little, saves time and helps enhance your professional standing



See how your firm can benefit by shifting from hard-copy files to HouseLab’s Digital Handover Kits:

Save time by accessing project information instantly from any device Save money by avoiding duplicating and handling hard-copy records Save worry as you know everyone has all the information they need Create a corporate archive of every project you handle Ongoing access is assured by Amazon Web Services – world’s number one



The kit can be accessed and modified simply, shared or downloaded. Upgrade to a Professional Kit any time for $100+GST once-only fee.

Test-drive a Personal HouseLab Project Kit totally free of charge or request a demonstration by calling Chris Rennie on 0417 116 771.

Start a free trial.