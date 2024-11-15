Yes! Set up a personal account for free here https://houselab.com.au/getting-started and test it out now. A free account won’t allow you to hand over the project to a client, customize the dashboard or keep an archive copy, but you can manage documents, set reminders, create teams, send messages and more. Once you see it in action, and fall in love with it, all you have to do is upgrade your account by purchasing credits equivalent to the number of properties you want to hand over. Each home, apartment, townhouse etc is treated as a separate project and is $100 per project. However if you have more than 20 projects to handover we can work with you to create a custom pricing schedule. Please contact chris@houselab.com.au to discuss.