Horizons: Range of decorative solutions

Atkar’s Horizons decorative solutions range offers a collection of stylish and elegant wall and ceiling products that will provide a unique and innovative ambience to any project. The Horizons range includes our innovative 3D wall panels, decorative screens and a unique graphic wall panel, ideal in retail and corporate environments.

Au.diPanel Graphic

Custom Graphic Image Acoustic Panel

Au.diPanel Graphic offers a truly customised design with our widest range of perforation options, including tailored patterns and sizes for a bespoke effect.

As a unique decorative offering to our standard Au.diPanel product, Au.diPanel Graphic takes it a step further by tailoring your photograph or artwork onto the panel design.

Mirage 3D

3D Decorative Panel

Our range of 3D decorative surfaces of unrivalled quality, strength, and durability. Combining scintillating textures and patterns with modern colours, these visually pleasing designs invite you to touch and feel giving the experience of living interaction with your surroundings.

They display illusionary effects when combined with subtle directional lighting. The shadows created present stunning variations across the contoured surface. Mirage 3D Panels are created using an innovative process of a formed laminate over a solid wood core making them incredibly strong, impact resistant, and non porous. These panels complement residential, retail, commercial, and corporate environments.

Mirage Graphic

Custom Graphic Image Panel

Our exciting Mirage Graphic Image panel uses CNC machine technology to replicate any graphic image or picture.

The panel is made up of various lines and slots that are machined at different depths and sizes to enable us to recreate the image.

One of the first of it’s kind in Australia – the Mirage Graphic Panel is available in blackcore MDF and Ply and can be finished in any colour, however a lighter colour is recommended to ensure the image is clear.

A truly individual and unique product to the market, this panel can be customised in size and profile and comes with Atkar’s standard 5 year guarantee.

Mirage Screens

Decorative Screening Panel

Mirage designer screens enhance the ambiance of any room, office or retail store.

If you are looking to add a touch of privacy or to use as a divider, then Atkar Mirage Decorative Screens are the perfect solution. Available in Ply and MDF, our decorative screens also come in a variety of colours and finishes to suit any design requirement, and can be used both on walls, as a partition or on ceilings.

Custom profiles and sizes are also available, as is the option to add acoustics to some designs and finishes.

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.