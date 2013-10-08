Horizon Low Line Inbuilt and Cantilever Fireplaces
Subtle, alluring and captivating, the Horizon Low Line Inbuilt and Cantilever Fireplaces create a glowing attraction to rooms.
Overview
The stunning, decorative Horizon low line inbuilt and Cantilever gas fireplaces from Jetmaster feature a stylish slim design, with the radiant glow and warmth of a real fire.
Horizon Low Line Inbuilt Fireplace
With a high variable gas input, the Horizon low line inbuilt boasts more flame, more glow and an inviting radiant heat. With a hidden gas control, this modern, clean faced design takes centre piece in your home.
A contemporary hole-in-the-wall design
- Available in five sizes; 700, 850, 1100, 1500 and 2000
- Available with stainless steel, black or painted fascia options
- Electronic Ignition
- Power flue option for horizontal venting applications
- Available in NG and LPG
- 50mm, 100mm and 150mm trim sizes
- Option of logs, coal or pebbles
Horizon Cantilever Fireplace
The low profile design of this cantilever fireplace with hidden gas control is sleek, smart and adds a unique architectural quality to your living areas.
Design can be modified to suit individual tastes and specifications
- Available in two sizes; Cantilever 700 or 1100 logs, coal or pebble.
- Available off the wall or freestanding
- High flame contemporary burner
- 65mj high gas input
- Electronic ignition
- Power flue option
To create an instant glow and warmth in your home, Jetmaster fireplaces are an ideal solution for your architectural and practicality needs.
