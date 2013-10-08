Logo
The freestanding Horizon Cantilever mixes traditional design with the contemporary
The sleek Horizon low line inbuilt is a focal point of any home
Create a glowing ambience with the ultra-modern, low line inbuilt fireplace from Jetmaster
The architecturally inspired Horizon Cantilever creates the ambient warmth of a real fire

Horizon Low Line Inbuilt and Cantilever Fireplaces

Last Updated on 08 Oct 2013

Subtle, alluring and captivating, the Horizon Low Line Inbuilt and Cantilever Fireplaces create a glowing attraction to rooms.

Overview
Description

The stunning, decorative Horizon low line inbuilt and Cantilever gas fireplaces from Jetmaster feature a stylish slim design, with the radiant glow and warmth of a real fire.

Horizon Low Line Inbuilt Fireplace
With a high variable gas input, the Horizon low line inbuilt boasts more flame, more glow and an inviting radiant heat. With a hidden gas control, this modern, clean faced design takes centre piece in your home.


A contemporary hole-in-the-wall design

  • Available in five sizes; 700, 850, 1100, 1500 and 2000
  • Available with stainless steel, black or painted fascia options
  • Electronic Ignition
  • Power flue option for horizontal venting applications
  • Available in NG and LPG
  • 50mm, 100mm and 150mm trim sizes
  • Option of logs, coal or pebbles

Horizon Cantilever Fireplace
The low profile design of this cantilever fireplace with hidden gas control is sleek, smart and adds a unique architectural quality to your living areas.


Design can be modified to suit individual tastes and specifications

  • Available in two sizes; Cantilever 700 or 1100 logs, coal or pebble.
  • Available off the wall or freestanding
  • High flame contemporary burner
  • 65mj high gas input
  • Electronic ignition
  • Power flue option

To create an instant glow and warmth in your home, Jetmaster fireplaces are an ideal solution for your architectural and practicality needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Jetmaster Horizon Cantilever Fireplaces

535.52 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Horizon Low Line Fireplaces

854.02 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArncliffe, NSW

10 Martin Ave

1300 538 627
Postal AddressNSW

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressQLD

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressSA

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressVIC

02 9597 7222
Postal AddressWA

02 9597 7222
