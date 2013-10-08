Horizon Low Line Inbuilt and Cantilever Fireplaces

The stunning, decorative Horizon low line inbuilt and Cantilever gas fireplaces from Jetmaster feature a stylish slim design, with the radiant glow and warmth of a real fire.



Horizon Low Line Inbuilt Fireplace

With a high variable gas input, the Horizon low line inbuilt boasts more flame, more glow and an inviting radiant heat. With a hidden gas control, this modern, clean faced design takes centre piece in your home.



A contemporary hole-in-the-wall design

Available in five sizes; 700, 850, 1100, 1500 and 2000

Available with stainless steel, black or painted fascia options

Electronic Ignition

Power flue option for horizontal venting applications

Available in NG and LPG

50mm, 100mm and 150mm trim sizes

Option of logs, coal or pebbles

Horizon Cantilever Fireplace

The low profile design of this cantilever fireplace with hidden gas control is sleek, smart and adds a unique architectural quality to your living areas.



Design can be modified to suit individual tastes and specifications

Available in two sizes; Cantilever 700 or 1100 logs, coal or pebble.

Available off the wall or freestanding

High flame contemporary burner

65mj high gas input

Electronic ignition

Power flue option

To create an instant glow and warmth in your home, Jetmaster fireplaces are an ideal solution for your architectural and practicality needs.