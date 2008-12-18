High Quality Stone for Outdoor Projects and Applications - KHD Stone Merchants

Stone Applications

KHD Stone Merchants (KHD) offers a wide range of landscape engineering and natural stone products for:

Domestic

Commercial

Local government projects.

KHD have been in business for over 15 years, and are well known in the industry for their high quality product, and ability to work with other industry professionals.



This is what allows them to achieve the best possible project and client outcomes.









Stone Product Range

The KHD range has grown extensively over the last 15 years to meet the needs of the market and to keep up with design trends.



The business provides a complete range of products and solutions for design and construction industry professionals including:

Bluestone

Sandstone

Granite

Stone fixing hardware

Green roof and wall systems

Water storage solutions

Subterranean drainage products

Turf stabilisation solutions

Environmental Management

KHD is committed to promoting sustainable environmental practices by supplying Australian made products, where possible, from quarries with environmental management systems in place.



These high standards have meant that KHD are the preferred supplier to many award winning landscape architects and design practices, Australia wide.



Stone Product and Project Advice

The team at KHD welcomes all industry professionals to their showroom and would be pleased to discuss your project requirements with you.



For more information on our Outdoor Stone Products, please visit our website.